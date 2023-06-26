Why does Connor Bedard wear full face mask? Exploring reason behind No.1 draft prospect wearing a fishbowl

The spotlight at the World Juniors was undeniably on Connor Bedard and for good reason. The 17-year-old hockey prodigy was rewriting the record books, setting new Canadian records for career points and goals at the tournament. However, it was not just his on-ice achievements that captured fans attention.

Bedard also stood out by donning a full face mask, commonly referred to as a fishbowl, during the tournament, despite not wearing one in the WHL with the Regina Pats. His choice of protective gear has raised curiosity among fans that why he is doing so.

According to Rule 202 of the 2022-23 IIHF rulebook, players in the U-18 category are required to wear a cage or full visor for facial protection. Bedard, being 17 years old, falls under this category and is obligated to comply with the rule. However, players who are 18 years old or older can opt for a visor instead of a cage as long as it adequately covers the eyes and nose.

It is worth noting that while U-18 players are not mandated to wear a mouthguard, it is strongly recommended for their safety. On the other hand, U-20 players must wear a mouthguard if they choose to wear a visor, without exceptions. Connor Bedard, therefore, has the option to forego a mouthguard due to his U-18 status.

Drawing a parallel to a previous World Junior Championship, it is reminiscent of Connor McDavid's decision to wear a cage during the 2013-14 tournament. McDavid, who now stands as one of the NHL's brightest stars, mentioned that his choice garnered some lighthearted banter from his teammates.

Similarly, Bedard's decision to don the full face mask shows he is still younger than his peers. It is relatively uncommon for Team Canada to include U-18 players in the U-20 squad, making Bedard's achievements all the more remarkable.

Connor Bedard's choice saved him at the World Juniors

In an interesting twist of fate, Connor Bedard's use of the full face mask proved beneficial during the tournament. After Slovakia's second goal in the quarterfinals, he slid face-first into the goalpost. Fortunately, Bedard appeared to be unharmed, and it became apparent that his choice of protection played a role in safeguarding him from potential injuries.

While the exact reasons behind Connor Bedard's preference for the full-face mask remain undisclosed, his choice could stem from personal comfort or enhanced protection. Regardless of the motivations, additional facial gear is always a good choice.

