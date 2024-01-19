Why was Connor Zary's goal disallowed? NHL's explanation behind Toronto Maple Leafs' successful challenge

Connor Zary’s disallowed goal stole the show in Thursday night’s game between Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs with its thrilling back-and-forth movement for hockey fans. The game with all its turns and twists saw a major turning point when the Maple Leafs, through an astutely placed coach’s challenge, erased what had appeared to be a tying goal by rookie Conner Zary of the Flames.

Penning in the third frame, Zayr demonstrated his creative abilities with a solo display that made it seem as though he had saved the day. Nevertheless, during a timeout, the Maple Leafs plotted to challenge the goal for no stoppage and made a decision that impacted the game.

The NHL's official explanation revealed that the challenge initiated by Toronto was based on a "Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass." Video review showed that Flames forward Blake Coleman had directed the puck to Jordan Oesterle with a hand pass at 11:30 of the third period, precisely 8:30 elapsed time before Zary's goal.

The decision to disallow the goal aligned with NHL's Rule 79.1, which states that a player can stop or 'bat' a puck in the air with an open hand, but the play should only be stopped if the officials believe the puck was directed to a teammate. In this case, the review determined that Coleman's hand pass influenced the play leading up to Connor Zary's goal.

Ultimately, Toronto secured a 4-3 victory.

Calgary Flames' rookie sensation Connor Zary's determination

Calgary Flames' rookie sensation, Connor Zary, showcased his determination from a young age, as evidenced by a motivational collage in his basement. Craftily covering a hole in the wall with hockey pictures and quotes, Zary fooled his parents into thinking it was a genuine display of motivation. His father, Scott, proud of his son's ingenuity, recalls the incident fondly:

"Good on him... To this day, it's still there, covering the hole. I'll never touch it. It can be fixed any time, but that's not the point."

Despite doubts about Zary's instant success, his hard work and deceptive creativity have paid off. Scott reflects on the journey:

"Despite all the frustration in junior and the minors, and never really getting the taste, now he's getting the taste and he hasn't left."

Connor Zary's performance places him second only to Connor Bedard in rookie points per game, earning comparisons to Flames legends Johnny Gaudreau and Jarome Iginla. Scott attributes his son's success to a foundation of kindness, humility, and relentless effort:

"And that’s why he’s here, because he’s worked and worked and worked."