Why do Detroit Red Wings fans throw octopuses? Delving deeper into long-standing sports tradition 

The act of throwing octopuses during Detroit Red Wings games is a unique part of hockey history, deeply rooted in the team’s heritage and the city’s culture.

The tradition originated in 1952 when two brothers, Pete and Jerry Cusimano, store owners in Detroit’s Eastern Market, decided to toss an octopus onto the ice at Olympia Stadium. The significance behind this was that each of the eight tentacles represented a victory required to win the Stanley Cup during that era.

In that year’s playoffs, the Red Wings swept both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, securing their championship triumph and solidifying the octopus as a symbol of playoff success.

This act of throwing an octopus quickly became a ritual embraced by fans, evolving along with changes in playoff requirements. As the number of wins needed to clinch the Stanley Cup changed, so did the tradition.

When the playoff format was adjusted to require 16 wins for the championship, the Red Wings acknowledged this by hanging two large octopus props from the rafters of Joe Louis Arena during playoff runs, symbolizing the new target.

As time went on, this practice has become deeply ingrained in Red Wings culture to such an extent that fans have established "octopus etiquette". This includes adhering to techniques for preparing and tossing these creatures onto the ice.

Al Sobotka, the manager of the arena and caretaker of the ice for the Detroit Red Wings, became an adored personality for his act of twirling the thrown octopuses above his head.

Despite the NHL's attempts to regulate the tradition due to concerns about game delays and safety, the throwing of octopuses has persisted.

Detroit Red Wings bid adieu to Joe Louis Arena

As the Red Wings say goodbye to their long-standing home Joe Louis Arena, fans made sure to give the venue a proper send-off. During the game in April 2017 against the New Jersey Devils, an impressive 35 octopuses were thrown onto the ice, creating a sight that captured the spirit of the Octopus tradition.

The Detroit Red Wings emerged victorious in their last match at Joe Louis Arena, defeating the New Jersey Devils with a score of 4-1.