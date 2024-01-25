Why is Dillon Dube not playing tonight against Columbus Blue Jackets? What we know so far about Flames star's leave of absence

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has made the difficult decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the team to prioritize his mental health. The organization announced this on Sunday, adding Dube won't participate in the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In a statement released by the Flames, the team expressed support for Dube's decision and urged everyone to respect his privacy during this challenging time. The Flames made it clear that the 25-year-old forward is under the care of health professionals as he focuses on his mental well-being.

The team said:

"Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he attends to his mental health, Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during this period."

Dube, who has been an integral part of the Flames for his entire six-year career, was selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft. His absence from the lineup is a notable one, given his consistent presence on the ice. This season, Dube has contributed three goals and four assists in 43 games.

While Dube's absence is undoubtedly felt on the ice, the Flames organization and fans are hopeful for his swift return.

A quick look at Dillon Dube's NHL career

Dillon Dube's hockey journey commenced after being selected in the first round of the 2013 WHL Bantam draft. Starting with the Kelowna Rockets, he quickly caught the attention of the Calgary Flames, signing a three-year entry-level contract in March 2017.

Dube's excellence on the ice was evident during the 2017-18 season when he became an alternate captain for the Rockets and received the prestigious President's Award for outstanding achievements.

In his NHL debut season (2018-19), Dube faced a brief stint on Injured Reserve but rebounded impressively, notching his first NHL goal in November. Further showcasing his versatility, he received a call-up from the AHL affiliate in December 2018.

His remarkable performance extended into the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers, where he played a pivotal role, scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Recognizing Dube's impact, the Flames secured his future by signing a three-year, $8.9 million deal on Aug. 26, 2021.