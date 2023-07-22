Why was Evgeny Kuznetsov banned by IIHF? Debunking grounds behind Capitals forward's four-year suspension

In August 2019, Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov suffered a severe blow to his hockey career when the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) levied a four-year suspension on him. The suspension was the result of Kuznetsov testing positive for cocaine, a banned substance according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

The Russian center's suspension officially ended on June 12, but the news was only recently confirmed by WADA to the Russian news agency TASS. With the suspension lifted, Kuznetsov is now eligible to play in national team tournaments. However, Russia is currently banned from such events due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, further complicating Kuznetsov's potential future participation.

Kuznetsov's positive cocaine test raised questions about the use of recreational drugs in professional sports. Unlike the NHL, which does not consider drugs like cocaine as doping and is not bound by WADA policy, the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has signed a memorandum with WADA and IIHF for anti-doping activities. Consequently, the KHL adheres to WADA's suspensions and regulations regarding banned substances.

The distinction between the NHL's and the KHL's approach to drug testing and doping complicates Kuznetsov's situation. While he is now eligible to play in national team tournaments, it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate in the NHL and the NHLPA's World Cup of Hockey, tentatively scheduled for 2025. The NHL has yet to decide on Russia's eligibility for the event.

The uncertainty extends to the 2026 Winter Olympics, where both Russia and Belarus' participation is under evaluation by the IIHF.

Evgeny Kuznetsov's future with the Washington Capitals is still doubtful

Evgeny Kuznetsov's future with the Washington Capitals is still uncertain as rumors of his desire to leave the team circulated around the last week of March. Sports analyst Elliotte Friedman disclosed that Kuznetsov has sought a trade for two years, which was met with resistance from the Capitals:

"Kuznetsov was a major reason they won the Stanley Cup in 2018. He gave them an element they always dreamed of when they drafted him, a killer 1-2 punch with [Nicklas] Backstrom and people would not be able to handle it and that is exactly what happened."

While instrumental in their 2018 Stanley Cup victory, his recent performances have faltered. Friedman cited a change in attitude and a perceived lack of support from the organization as contributing factors.

"The Caps and Kuznetsov have been potentially heading towards a divorce."

The Capitals' dilemma hints at a potential rift between Kuznetsov and the team and the possible end of an era.

