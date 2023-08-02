Why was the ice rink fogged at Hlinka Gretzky Cup? Exploring reason behind foggy game at Canada vs Slovakia game

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is known for showcasing the future stars of ice hockey, but a recent game between Canada and Slovakia became a topic of discussion for a different reason. During the intense match at the Pavol Demitra Ice Hockey Stadium in Slovakia, an unexpected and perplexing phenomenon occurred - the ice rink was engulfed in thick fog.

The visibility was so poor that the play was barely visible on camera, raising questions about the cause behind this peculiar occurrence.

TSN @TSN_Sports



#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/5BztDzFNOe Check out the fog in the Pavol Demitra Ice Hockey Stadium in Slovakia as Canada takes on the host nation.

While Canada secured an impressive victory, beating Slovakia 14-4, the foggy ice surface undoubtedly posed a challenge for both players and spectators. To understand the foggy conditions, we delve into the science of ice rinks and the factors that contribute to such condensation.

The fog and uncomfortable atmosphere in indoor ice rinks, including ice skating, ice hockey, and curling rinks, are primarily the result of humidity and moisture. As the ice surface becomes chilled, it begins to release moisture, a process often referred to as "sweating" in ice rink terms.

In the context of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup game, the moisture on the ice surface likely resulted from various factors. The stadium's ventilation system and temperature regulation may have contributed to the moisture buildup on the ice.

What is the Hlinka Gretzky Cup?

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual international ice hockey tournament featuring the best under-18 players from around the world. Named after hockey icons Ivan Hlinka and Wayne Gretzky, it is highly anticipated and serves as a major platform for evaluating young talent. The competition allows players to represent their countries and display their skills on a global stage.

Originating as the "Phoenix Cup" in Japan in 1991, the tournament has evolved into a prestigious event, attracting NHL scouts in search of future stars. Prominent hockey nations such as Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Russia typically participate. The format consists of round-robin play followed by playoff matches to determine the champion.

What sets the Hlinka Gretzky Cup apart is the significant number of NHL players who previously took part in the event. Stars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews showcased their talents in the tournament before becoming top NHL draft picks. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup remains a celebrated showcase of young hockey talent, contributing to the sport's growth and excitement for future prospects in the hockey leagues.