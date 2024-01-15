"Why is Ilya Samsonov back": Leafs fans divided after goalie's return from AHL demotion ends in 4-2 loss to Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs fans on social media were left divided after Ilya Samsonov's return from the AHL didn't go well, with the Leafs losing 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs and the Red Wings made it up for an exciting "Orginal Six" matchup. After a goalless first period, the Leafs got off to a great start in the second, with Pontus Holmberg's goal in under 40 seconds putting the home side 1-0 up.

Dylan Larkin then made it 1-1 before Mitch Marner's goal gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead. Notably, Marner also accumulated his 600th career point in the process.

However, in the third period, the Maple Leafs struggled to put the puck in the back of the net and failed to keep the puck at bay. On the other hand, the Red Wings went on to score three goals to register an emphatic 4-2 win on the road.

Ilya Samsonov, who was placed on waivers on Dec. 31, was recalled from the AHL on Wednesday. The 26-year-old netminder made his first start between the pipes against the Red Wings.

Samsonov conceded three goals and made 20 saves in the contest. The Leafs fans, though, were divided, with some questioning whether it was a good idea to give him those starting opportunities.

Here's what Leafs fans said on X (formerly Twitter) about Ilya Samsonov's return. One fan tweeted:

"Why is Ilya Samsonov back why. I've seen enough."

Another chimed in:

"I feel for Sammy. Not all on him tonight but can’t keep starting him right now."

How did the Red Wings beat Ilya Samsonov and the Maple Leafs?

On Sunday, the Leafs hosted the Red Wings at home at Scotiabank Arena. The first period of the game saw no goals from either side.

In the second period, Pontus Holmberg put the home side up twenty seconds into the play after redirecting a point shot from Morgan Rielly into the back of the Wings' net for a tip-in goal.

At the 15:39 mark, captain Dylan Larkin tied it for the Red Wings after he converted a pass from David Perron just below the left face-off dot for a snapshot goal to beat Ilya Samsonov in the net.

Just three minutes later, Mitch Marner restored the Maple Leafs' lead to 2-1 with an empty-netter goal before heading into the final period. At 2:46 of the third period, Daniel Sprong made it 2-2 for the Red Wings after capitalizing on a breakaway opportunity.

Goals from Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond under two minutes into the final buzzer bagged the crucial two points for the Red Wings to take their point streak to six. Ilya Samsonov will look to bounce back when the Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.