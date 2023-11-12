Why is Jeremy Roenick not in Hockey Hall of Fame? Looking at former Blackhawks star's statistical case

Jeremy Roenick, a former NHL star, boasts an impressive career with over 500 goals and 1200 points, placing him 45th on the all-time NHL points list and 41st in goals.

Despite his statistical achievements, Roenick remains excluded from the Hockey Hall of Fame. It prompts us to question things like, Why he hasn't been inducted so far despite being eligible since 2012.

In a candid interview on The Zach Gelb Show in June 2022, Jeremy Roenick himself suggested that his straightforward and honest personality might be a factor in his omission. He acknowledged:

"I guess I’m just not their type of person. I think my stats and my career speak for themselves, but obviously, I’m not a favorite of them personality-wise with the people that are there."

Expand Tweet

Roenick further added:

"If I’m just not one of their type of people because I’m a little bit more in your face or a little bit more honest or a little bit more brash, then so be it. But I think I’ve done a lot for the National Hockey League and hopefully one day they see it, but I’m not holding my breath."

Jeremy Roenick, a nine-time All-Star and a key figure in American hockey, highlighted his third-place rankings among American-born players in both goals and points. He even won a silver medal at the Olympics.

Roenick said:

"I’m third all-time American in goals, I’m third all-time American in points…won a silver medal at the Olympics."

He then speculated:

"This is a lot of stuff that qualification-wise, you wonder – do they have something against Americans or have something against me. I think it’s starting to be readily apparent."

Critics have previously accused the Hockey Hall of Fame of bias. Despite his notable contributions to the NHL and American hockey, Roenick remains on the outside looking in, raising questions about the criteria and potential biases in the Hall of Fame selection process.

Jeremy Roenick's career highlights

Jeremy Roenick was chosen 8th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1988 NHL Draft. He played for the Blackhawks from 1988 to 1996 and later for the Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks during his 20-season NHL career.

Roenick, a Team USA representative, scored his 500th goal on November 10, 2007, becoming the third American-born player to do so. Despite this achievement, he is among the five eligible players with 500 goals not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Following retirement in 2009, Roenick worked as an NBC Sports hockey analyst from 2010 to 2020.