Why is John Klingberg not playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? Maple Leafs veteran provides insight

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, John Klingberg, participated in his first team workout since arriving in Sweden for the NHL Global Series. However, he won't be on the ice for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The veteran player's status for Sunday's game against Minnesota is unclear as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

In a recent interview, Klingberg shed some light on his condition, revealing that the lingering problem is something he has dealt with before but has taken a toll on him in recent weeks.

Despite feeling somewhat better, Klingberg stressed that he is still not in good enough form to play, noting stiffness and soreness after his first skate in nearly a week.

“I’m a little bit better, but not good enough,” explained Klingberg. “That was the first time I skated in a week or so. Didn’t feel very good. Very stiff.”

While the team has not disclosed the specific nature of Klingberg's injury, speculation suggests it may be related to a troublesome hip issue that has plagued him throughout his career. Despite enduring multiple setbacks, ranging from hamstring to foot injuries, Klingberg has managed to navigate through them, even undergoing double-hip surgery in 2018.

“It’s something I’ve had throughout my career and I’ve always been able to deal with it, but I kind of hit rock bottom the last few weeks,” admitted Klingberg. “I have no answers.”

This setback is particularly disappointing for Klingberg, as he is one of five Swedish players on the Maple Leafs roster. With the NHL Global Series taking place in Sweden, the defenseman had hoped to showcase his skills in front of family and friends.

However, the injury has dashed those hopes, leaving John Klingberg disheartened by his inability to contribute on the ice, regardless of the location.

“It’s just disappointing that I can’t play,” lamented Klingberg. “That we’re here in Sweden doesn’t really matter. It’s big for us to be here as Swedish players, but if I were back home in Toronto or on the road somewhere, it’s still disappointing not to be able to dress.”

A look at John Klingberg's NHL career

John Klingberg, who began his career with Frolunda HC in Sweden, signed with the Dallas Stars in 2011. After playing in Finland and the AHL, he made his NHL debut in 2014–15, leading rookie defensemen in points. Notable in the 2016 playoffs, he continued to flourish and was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2018.

Despite a brief injury hiatus in 2018, Klingberg excelled, recording ten goals and 45 points. In 2019, he secured the series-winning overtime goal.

John Klingberg's career took a new turn in 2022 with a one-year, $7 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks, later traded to the Minnesota Wild. Recently, he signed a one-year, $4.15 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.