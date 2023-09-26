Why is Kevin Constantine suspended? Looking at the allegations faced by WHL head coach

The Western Hockey League (WHL) found itself amid controversy after announcing the suspension of Kevin Constantine, the Head Coach of the Wenatchee Wild. This suspension comes as a result of allegations of misconduct and violations of WHL Regulations and Policies, marking a critical moment in the league's history.

Constantine's suspension reportedly occurred following the receipt of a complaint through the WHL's independent reporting channel. In response, they acted swiftly by suspending the coach and initiating an independent investigation into the allegations.

During this suspension period, Constantine is strictly prohibited from having any contact with any member of the Wenatchee Wild organization, including players and staff.

Heading the investigation into the allegations is the WHL's independent Player Advisory Council, a body composed of respected figures in the hockey community.

This council promptly commenced its investigation upon receiving the complaint. Once the investigation concludes, it will furnish a comprehensive report to the WHL Commissioner, who will then be tasked with determining if any further disciplinary action is warranted, guided by the findings of the investigation.

The league has emphasized its commitment to ensuring strict adherence to WHL Regulations and Policies while also safeguarding the player experience.

Kevin Constantine's extensive coaching experience

Kevin Constantine boasts an illustrious coaching career spanning almost four decades. He accepted the position of Head Coach for the Wenatchee Wild in July, following the relocation of the Winnipeg Ice to Wenatchee, Washington.

His coaching journey has encompassed various levels of the game, including previous tenures in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips and in the NHL as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils.

Constantine's coaching expirience extends beyond North America, as he has an extensive international coaching resume. He has plied his trade in countries such as France, Switzerland, South Korea, Poland, and Hungary, whom he guided at the World Championships in Finland.

Furthermore, he has represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships, both as a head coach and an assistant coach.

The suspension of Kevin Constantine, a seasoned coach with a storied career, marks a pivotal moment in the world of hockey. The WHL is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and ethics within the league.

For now, the specifics of the allegations remain undisclosed as the investigation unfolds.