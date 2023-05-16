Why Kyle Dubas won't work as a GM for another NHL team? Explaining the reasoning behind his emotional answer

When asked about his future as an NHL general manager, Kyle Dubas stated that it was either the Toronto Maple Leafs or nothing.

The problem is that he isn't even convinced he wants to continue in his current position.

The "Core Four" of the club, forwards Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares, were noncommittal about their roles for the upcoming season and beyond, on the same day that Dubas sounded ambivalent about his role.

"What I would say to that is, I think it takes me having a full family discussion," the 37-year-old said. "My family is hugely important to what I do. For me to commit to anything without having a full understanding of what this year took on them, is probably unfair for me to answer where I'm at. We haven't had those discussions yet. But it was a very hard year on them."

Dubas was spotted fighting back tears by the time he finished that response. It was his most emotional news conference since May 11, 2018, when he was appointed the 17th general manager in Maple Leafs' history.

He stated that he intended to talk to Shannon, his wife, within the following several days. They are parents to a girl and a son.

The next step is a meeting this week with the team's ownership and president Brendan Shanahan.

The team's traditional end-of-season news conference was held without Shanahan, who is scheduled to speak to the media soon. The GM was questioned about whether or not this should have any significance.

Kyle Dubas took full responsibility for everything that happened to the Maple Leafs this season including the elimination against the Florida Panthers.

Kyle Dubas had an amazing rise to power

Kyle Dubas

Kyle Dubas has been the General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2018. Before that, he worked with Uptown Sports Management and represented Kyle Clifford and Andrew Desjardins as an agent.

He was the GM for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League in 2011. He appointed Sheldon Keefe as the coach there, which started their long-term collaboration.

Dubas was appointed by Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan in 2014 as the assistant GM. He played a part in many aspects of the organization, including personnel management and analytics, through the team's research and development group.

The 37-year-old also worked as the general manager of the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team during that time. He appointed Keefe there as well.

After the 2017-18 season, Shanahan appointed Kyle Dubas as the full-time GM. Since then, there have been mixed reactions to his tenure in the NHL.

