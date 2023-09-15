"Why do they look like clay people": Chel fans troll NHL 24 player models of Connor Bedard & Matty Beniers

The NHL 24, the latest edition of the famous video game series, colloquially referred to as "Chel," has been a staple in the gaming community for years, offering fans a chance to virtually step onto the ice and experience ice hockey.

However, with the release of NHL 24, some fans have taken to social media to express their discontent with the player models, particularly those of Connor Bedard and Matty Beniers.

The NHL video game series, developed by EA Vancouver and published yearly by Electronic Arts under the EA Sports brand, has been known for its commitment to realism.

This includes the accurate representation of players, teams, and stadiums, all made possible through licensing agreements with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). These agreements allow the game to use the league's team names, stadiums, colors, player names, and likenesses, giving fans an authentic experience.

However, with the release of NHL 24, fans have raised their eyebrows at the player models for Connor Bedard and Matty Beniers. One fan took to social media to exclaim:

"Why do they look like clay people?"

Another fan lamented:

"Not against zombies returning to hockey games, just wish the hockey gameplay would actually be fun if they're going to go this route since NHL Hitz is still a much more balanced and fun experience than this garbage."

One more fan chimed in with,

"They did Beniers so dirty."

Video game development is a complex process that involves balancing various elements, including graphics, gameplay, and realism. While fans may be critical of certain aspects of NHL 24, it's also worth acknowledging the hard work that goes into creating these games. The ongoing efforts of developers to improve the gaming experience are applaudable.

Ultimately, fan feedback is a valuable resource for developers, and their passion for the game helps drive improvements in future iterations. As the NHL video game series continues to evolve, fans can expect both positive changes and occasional disappointments.

NHL 24 Release date

The highly anticipated moment will soon arrive for dedicated gamers and hockey fans, as EA Sports previously unveiled NHL 24, the latest addition to its beloved hockey video game series. With a range of thrilling new features set to revolutionize the gaming experience, there's a growing buzz surrounding the game's launch.

Circle October 6 on your calendar, as it's the release date for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. As of now, fans can secure their copies by pre-ordering the game and receiving some enticing exclusive bonuses.