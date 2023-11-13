Why are the Maple Leafs going to Sweden? All you need to know about Toronto's two games in Stockholm

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to embark on a thrilling international journey as part of the NHL's global initiative. The 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden, presented by Fastenal, will bring the excitement of professional ice hockey to Stockholm from Nov. 16 to 19, with the Avicii Arena as the epicenter of the action.

The Lineup:

The participating teams in this transatlantic showdown include the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and the Maple Leafs. The schedule promises intense NHL action consisting of the following matchups:

Thursday, Nov. 16: Red Wings vs. Senators (20:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 17: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings (20:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 18: Wild vs. Senators (17:00 CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 19: Maple Leafs vs. Wild (14:00 CET / 8 a.m. ET)

The NHL Global Fan Tour:

Not just about the games on the ice, the NHL Global Fan Tour takes center stage as the official festival of the 2023 NHL Global Series. Running from Nov. 15 to 19 at Kungstradgarden in downtown Stockholm, it promises to be the most extensive fan engagement event in NHL Global Fan Tour history.

This five-day extravaganza includes a 20x60-meter heated tent packed with interactive attractions, an outdoor ice rink, viewing party screens and various hockey-themed activities. It's a family-friendly experience with something for everyone.

The 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden is not just about the games; it's a celebration of the sport, bringing together fans from different corners of the world.

Mark Giordano and Dakota Joshua clash during the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win over the Canucks

The highly charged game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs intensified quickly in the first five minutes. A controversial hit on Leafs forward David Kampf sparked a heated confrontation, leading veteran defenseman Mark Giordano to step in. Without hesitation, Giordano became involved in a physical altercation with forward Dakota Joshua.

What added interest to the situation was the deviation from the typical enforcer role, usually carried out by players such as Ryan Reaves, who was on the ice as part of the fourth line when the incident occurred. Unexpectedly, 40-year-old Giordano took on the role of defending his teammate.

While spectators may have appreciated Giordano's dedication, the seasoned defenseman experienced repercussions. Acting in the heat of the moment, Giordano earned an instigator penalty, leading to a two-minute disadvantage for the Leafs. Furthermore, he was handed a 10-minute misconduct, prolonging his absence from the game.