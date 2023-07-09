Why does Matt Nieto wear jersey number 83? Reason behind the Penguins star's decision revealed

Matt Nieto, the Pittsburgh Penguins forward, has captivated fans not only with his skills on the ice but also with the touching reason behind his choice to wear jersey No. 83. The number holds a special significance for Nieto as it represents a deep connection with his younger sister, Erin, who has Down syndrome and autism.

Erin, who is nonverbal but can say a few words, including "Avalanche" and "Matt," became familiar with the number 83 when Nieto broke into the NHL with the San Jose Sharks. When he joined the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season, he decided to keep the number so that Erin could easily recognize and say it.

The bond between Nieto and Erin is evident both on and off the ice. Despite his demanding hockey career, the 30-year-old makes it a priority to spend quality time with his sister, even returning home to be with her during games against the Ducks and Kings. They share a strong connection and Nieto's presence brings immense joy to Erin's life.

Beyond his dedication to his sister, Matt Nieto has also shown a commitment to giving back. He has donated Avalanche tickets to families of children with special needs and also actively engages with organizations supporting autism and Down syndrome. Additionally, he volunteers at Erin's school, the Willenberg Career and Transition Center, and recently provided new athletic uniforms for all the teams there.

Matt Nieto's decision to wear number 83 serves as a constant reminder of his unbreakable bond with his sister, Erin. It showcases his compassion, dedication, and love for his family, making him not only an exceptional athlete but also an extraordinary human being.

A Look into the Career of Matt Nieto

Matt Nieto, selected as the 47th overall pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has had a notable career spanning 12 seasons in the league. He made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season with the Sharks, showcasing his skills against the Vancouver Canucks on October 3, 2013. Just five days later, Nieto scored his first NHL goal against the New York Rangers.

After spending five seasons with the Sharks, Nieto was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche, where he played for four seasons. He then returned to the Sharks for the 2020-21 season before being traded back to the Avalanche at this year's trade deadline.

Throughout his career, Matt Nieto has participated in 638 games, accumulating 196 points through 85 goals and 111 assists. Now in his 12th season, the 30-year-old forward recently signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

