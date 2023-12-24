Why is the Michigan goal called so? Exploring how hockey's lacrosse-style goal got its name

The term "Michigan goal" in hockey traces its origin to the innovative play of Bill Armstrong, a minor-league hockey player with the Albany River Rats.
Armstrong, experimenting with lacrosse-style shots, sought permission from his coach, Robbie Ftorek, to try the move in a game. The coach's encouragement led to Armstrong scoring four goals with the technique known as a "high wrap."
Mike Legg, a player for the Michigan Wolverines, learned this move from Armstrong. Initially unsure if the move was allowed, Legg asked referees during pre-game practice. Despite getting the go-ahead from them, Legg was still hesitant to try it in a real game against Minnesota.
However, in 1996 during the NCAA Tournament, Legg finally attempted the move and scored. His goal earned him the honored title of "Goal of the Year" from Inside Hockey magazine as it helped his team advance in the tournament.
The various names connected to this objective reflect its global acknowledgment. In Europe, it's known as "The Zorro," as the stick movement looks like the notable Z shape related to the fictional character.
In the United States, it's called the "Michigan objective" as a tribute to Mike Legg's alma mater. Canadians refer to it as a lacrosse objective, while in North Carolina, it's named "The Svetch" after Andrei Svechnikov, the primary NHL player to score in this style.
Inspired by Trevor Zegras's plays, there's even a proposal to rename it "The Zegras." The diverse terminology highlights the widespread impact and imagination in hockey's goal-scoring techniques.
From Svechnikov to Lopusanova: The global impact of the Michigan goal in hockey
The Michigan goal has found its mark in the NHL and international play. Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes made history on Oct. 29, 2019, as the first to successfully execute the Michigan goal in the NHL. Swedish forward Filip Forsberg noted goaltenders adapting to defend against this unique play.
Internationally, Mikael Granlund showcased a Zorro goal for Finland in the 2011 World Ice Hockey Championships, while Aaron Huglen scored a Michigan goal for the United States in the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Nils Hoglander and Kent Johnson continued the trend, with Johnson scoring his first Michigan goal in the NHL on Mar. 24 this year. Even in women's hockey, Nela Lopusanova of Slovakia, at just 14, achieved the feat at the 2023 IIHF World Women's U18 Championship, marking a historic moment in top-level women's hockey.