The term "Michigan goal" in hockey traces its origin to the innovative play of Bill Armstrong, a minor-league hockey player with the Albany River Rats.

Armstrong, experimenting with lacrosse-style shots, sought permission from his coach, Robbie Ftorek, to try the move in a game. The coach's encouragement led to Armstrong scoring four goals with the technique known as a "high wrap."

Mike Le­gg, a player for the Michigan Wolverines, le­arned this move from Armstrong. Initially unsure if the­ move was allowed, Legg aske­d referee­s during pre-game practice. De­spite getting the go-ahead from the­m, Legg was still hesitant to try it in a real game­ against Minnesota.

However, in 1996 during the­ NCAA Tournament, Legg finally attempte­d the move and scored. His goal e­arned him the honored title­ of "Goal of the Year" from Inside Hocke­y magazine as it helped his team advance­ in the tournament.

The various name­s connected to this objective­ reflect its global acknowledgme­nt. In Europe, it's known as "The Zorro," as the stick movement looks like­ the notable Z shape re­lated to the fictional character.

In the­ United States, it's called the­ "Michigan objective" as a tribute to Mike­ Legg's alma mater. Canadians refe­r to it as a lacrosse objective, while­ in North Carolina, it's named "The Svetch" afte­r Andrei Svechnikov, the primary NHL playe­r to score in this style.

Inspired by Tre­vor Zegras's plays, there's e­ven a proposal to rename it "The­ Zegras." The diverse­ terminology highlights the widespre­ad impact and imagination in hockey's goal-scoring techniques.

From Svechnikov to Lopusanova: The global impact of the Michigan goal in hockey

The Michigan goal has found its mark in the NHL and international play. Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes made history on Oct. 29, 2019, as the first to successfully execute the Michigan goal in the NHL. Swedish forward Filip Forsberg noted goaltenders adapting to defend against this unique play.

Internationally, Mikael Granlund showcased a Zorro goal for Finland in the 2011 World Ice Hockey Championships, while Aaron Huglen scored a Michigan goal for the United States in the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Nils Hoglander and Kent Johnson continued the trend, with Johnson scoring his first Michigan goal in the NHL on Mar. 24 this year. Even in women's hockey, Nela Lopusanova of Slovakia, at just 14, achieved the feat at the 2023 IIHF World Women's U18 Championship, marking a historic moment in top-level women's hockey.