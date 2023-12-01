Why is Mitch Marner wearing a cage? Reason behind Maple Leafs star donning a fishbowl tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner took a hit to the face during a recent game against the Florida Panthers, leading to a precautionary measure for his safety. Fans at Scotiabank Arena witnessed the unsettling moment halfway through the first period when Florida's Matthew Tkachuk fired a shot from the point that found its mark directly on Marner's jaw.

The impact of the puck sent Marner to the ice, and he promptly left the game to seek medical attention. Fortunately, head coach Sheldon Keefe provided reassurance after the Leafs' shootout victory. He said:

“Mitch seems fine other than a pretty good gash on his cheek or jawline there.”

While Marner's overall condition appeared positive, the team is taking no chances with his safety.

In a surprising move, Mitch Marner returned to the ice for the following period wearing a full cage to protect his injured jaw or cheek. The decision to don the cage demonstrated the Maple Leafs' commitment to ensuring Marner's well-being, prioritizing his safety over the potential discomfort of playing with additional facial protection.

Joseph Woll offers cheeky response on Mitch Marner wearing the cage in the second half of game against the Florida Panthers and tonight against the Seattle Kraken

The use of a cage is a common practice in hockey, especially after facial injuries. While it may take some adjustment for Mitch Marner, who is accustomed to playing without facial protection, the decision reflects the team's commitment to player safety. It also serves as a reminder of the physical toll and potential dangers associated with the fast-paced nature of professional hockey.

“Thankfully, I have the cage, and hopefully don’t get hit in the face like that,” Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll said. “It’s awesome to see a guy come back like that and throw the cage on.”

As the Maple Leafs face the Seattle Kraken in the back half of a back-to-back, Mitch Marner continues to wear the cage. This precautionary measure indicates that the team is erring on the side of caution, acknowledging the inherent risks of the game and taking proactive steps to protect their star player.