Why did Montreal Canadiens get involved in Karlsson-Penguins trade?

The Montreal Canadiens found themselves involved in the Karlsson-Penguins trade, as reported by Eric Engels, senior columnist at Sportsnet. Montreal did not retain any salary on Tyler Pitlick or Mike Hoffman, and the reason behind this decision becomes clearer when examining the team's overall strategy.

The groundwork for this trade was laid in July 2022 when the Canadiens traded Jeff Petry without retaining salary. Petry was sent to the Penguins, along with prospect Ryan Poehling, in exchange for defenseman Michael Matheson and a fourth-round draft pick.

However, in the latest trade, Montreal managed to reacquire Petry at a significantly reduced cap hit of $4.69 million (25% retained by PIT). Additionally, they received a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, and prospect Nathan Lagare.

The Canadiens' decision not to retain salary on Hoffman and Pitlick was a crucial factor in the trade. By not retaining salary on these players, Montreal kept their salary retention spots open. This decision sets the stage for a potential trade involving Jeff Petry. Retaining 50% of Petry's contract would have turned him into a $2.34 million cap hit for this season and the next, making him an attractive target for several teams, thus widening the market for his services.

Petry has a 15-team no-trade list, but interestingly, Montreal was not included on that list. This could give the Canadiens some leverage when exploring trade options for the defenseman, but they will have to consider his preferences as well.

Montreal Canadiens' goaltending update

Casey DeSmith's arrival in Montreal provides valuable security in a position of need. With young goaltender Cayden Primeau potentially having to go through waivers if he doesn't make the Canadiens' roster out of camp, DeSmith's experience becomes a valuable asset.

This addition also allows the Canadiens flexibility in their goaltending situation, potentially opening the door for a trade involving Jake Allen down the line, especially if Primeau impresses during training camp. There's even a possibility that Montreal may carry three goaltenders on its roster to start the season.

Furthermore, the trade allowed the Canadiens to part ways with Pitlick and Hoffman. Pitlick, after a challenging season, was open to exploring other opportunities. As for Hoffman, it was evident that he had to go. By moving these players, Montreal freed up space in its forward lines, paving the way for young prospects to step up and make an impact.