Why did Montreal Canadiens pick David Reinbacher over better prospects in the draft?

The Montreal Canadiens' decision to select David Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick in the NHL draft has raised some eyebrows. Many wonder why the Canadiens chose Reinbacher over other highly touted prospects available at that position. However, gaining insight into the Canadiens' evaluation process and their belief in Reinbacher's potential sheds some light on their decision-making.

Bob Bobrov, co-director of amateur scouting for the Montreal Canadiens, emphasized that the scouting process is a continuous endeavor, with the team already looking ahead to the next draft shortly after the conclusion of the previous one. Despite Reinbacher not being on the Canadiens' radar a year ago, his emergence at the World Junior Championship caught their attention.

Bobrov told in a conversation with The Athletic:

“Well, his first emergence was at the World Junior in Edmonton, which was after Hlinka,”

From September onward, Reinbacher's performance continued to impress scouts, and his stock gradually rose. While the market caught up with his potential later on, the Canadiens were early in recognizing his talent.

He added:

“And then, from September on, guys were watching him, both live and on video and he kept climbing. The bells were ringing early in the season on this player. Maybe the market caught up a little bit later, but we had guys talking about him very, very early.”

Late risers in the draft, like Reinbacher, do pose certain risks. Evaluating players with a smaller sample size can present challenges. In Reinbacher's case, he played in a league that receives less attention from scouts, limiting opportunities for observation.

The Montreal Canadiens' scouting team, including European scouts Christer Rockstrom, Hannu Laine, Tommy Lehman, and Michal Krupa, as well as American scouts Billy Ryan and Albie O'Connell, closely monitored Reinbacher's progress and provided multiple perspectives.

Montreal Canadiens had long-term priorities

While some fans expressed concerns about passing on a forward in a draft rich in offensive talent, the Canadiens believe they have young players, such as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach, who are continuously developing and contributing to the team's scoring ability.

Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens' management recognizes the importance of not getting swayed by shiny objects and focusing on long-term success rather than immediate gains.

The decision to select Reinbacher was not made lightly. They carefully analyzed his performance across various categories and considered analytics to ensure they were making the right choice. Reinbacher's impressive numbers and comparison to other highly regarded defensemen gave the Canadiens confidence in their selection.

Only time will reveal if their decision to pick Reinbacher over other prospects was the right one.

