Why was New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken delayed? Exploring reasons for East Coast late start on ESPN 

The New Jersey Devils are on a road trip to face the Seattle Kraken on Friday. However, fans will have to wait to witness the game as it has been delayed to 10:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

According to Matt Loughlin of the New Jersey Devils radio pxp, the main reason for the delay is the ESPN doubleheader fixture. The first game will end late, pushing the Devils versus Kraken game to 10:45 p.m. ET:

"Because tonight’s game is the second half of an ESPN doubleheader and the first game is running late, tonight’s Devils game will have a 10:45pm ET puck drop. Our coverage will now start at 10:30pm on The Devils Hockey Network."

The Devils are sixth in the Metro Division with 25 points after 23 games played. They are coming off a 6-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are fifth in the Pacific Division with 22 points after 26 games played. They are on a five-game losing streak and will look to end when they host the Devils at home today.

