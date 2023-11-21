In a surprising turn of events for hockey enthusiasts, the NHL has left fans disappointed by scheduling an absence of games on November 21, the Tuesday preceding the American Thanksgiving holiday. This departure from the norm has sparked speculation and criticism among fans, who are left wondering about the rationale behind this uncommon break in the hockey action.

Historically, the NHL has refrained from hosting games on American Thanksgiving Thursday, reserving the day for families to gather and celebrate the holiday. However, the decision to extend this break to the preceding Tuesday raises eyebrows and prompts questions about the league's scheduling strategy.

The last time the NHL hosted games on this date was in 2014, with a game between the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators. Since then, the league has maintained a tradition of avoiding matchups on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

While the league has not provided explicit reasons for the hiatus, fans are expressing frustration over the disruption in their regular hockey-watching routines. They took to social media when they discovered the absence of games.

NHL Thanksgiving Eve extravaganza features 14 games

Thanksgiving Eve in the NHL promises an exhilarating feast for hockey fans, with a cornucopia of 14 games scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. The action-packed lineup features some heavyweight matchups that are sure to whet the appetite of every hockey enthusiast.

The evening kicks off with a clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. EST, setting the stage for an exciting night of puck battles. Simultaneously, fans can indulge in matchups such as Chicago versus Columbus, New Jersey against Detroit, and a faceoff between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.

The hockey extravaganza continues with marquee matchups including the New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins and a showdown between the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals, while the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the New York Islanders in a 7:30 p.m. EST matchup.

As the night progresses, hockey enthusiasts can savor late-night duels, including the St. Louis Blues versus the Arizona Coyotes, the Calgary Flames challenging the Nashville Predators, and the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Dallas Stars.

Rounding out the night, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Anaheim Ducks, the Vancouver Canucks challenge the Colorado Avalanche, and the San Jose Sharks face the Seattle Kraken in a trio of 10:00 p.m. EST matchups.

With a smorgasbord of games spanning the entire evening, Thanksgiving Eve promises a memorable spectacle for NHL fans to enjoy.