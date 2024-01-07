Why was Nick Cousins moved to injured reserve? Looking at Panthers' options amid injury concerns

In a recent development, the Florida Panthers placed forward Nick Cousins on injured reserve on Jan. 5, adding to the team's injury concerns. The move, reported by Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now, comes after Cousins suffered an injury during Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The injury, resulting from a hit from behind by Arizona's Jason Zucker, landed Cousins in the concussion protocol, as confirmed by Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

The decision to move Cousins to injured reserve is strategic, allowing the Panthers to manage the situation effectively. The move can be retroactive to Tuesday, the day of Cousins' injury, making him eligible for activation in time for the upcoming Thursday contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the duration of Cousins' absence due to the concussion protocol raises questions about his return timeline.

In 37 contests this season, Cousins has contributed two goals, five points, and 45 hits, showcasing his significance to the Panthers lineup. The team now faces the challenge of compensating for his absence, both in terms of offensive production and physical play on the ice.

One potential solution mentioned in reports is the increased role of Jonah Gadjovich during Cousins' recovery period. Gadjovich, who has shown promise, may see regular playing time as the Panthers navigate through this injury setback.

The nature of Cousins' injury, resulting from a hit from behind, raises concerns about player safety and the need for continued vigilance on the ice. The Panthers, like other NHL teams, must navigate through a grueling season while managing the physical toll on their roster.

Also, they have recalled Mackie Samoskevich.

As the Panthers assess their options in the absence of Nick Cousins, the focus remains on maintaining their competitive edge and addressing the challenges posed by injuries. Currently, they have a record of 25-12-2 and placed second in the Atlantic Division.

Kevin Bieksa's opinion on Nick Cousins

During Hockey Night in Canada, analyst Kevin Bieksa criticized Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins, labeling him "a rat" for a series of controversial hits.

Bieksa highlighted various instances, including a hit on Juuso Valimaki and a hit from behind on Erik Gudbranson, pointing out a common theme of Nick Cousins being at the bottom of piles. Bieksa called for intervention within the Panthers organization, suggesting someone needs to counsel Cousins to curb his behavior.

However, Bieksa's comparison to former teammate Raffi Torres sparked debate over the validity of his argument. Bieksa concluded:

"This doesn’t help the Florida Panthers win. It doesn’t make us a better team. Or, the NHL needs to hammer this guy."