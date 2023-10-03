"Why is Nick Kypreos in my tv" - NHL fans left aghast seeing Nick Kypreos back on broadcasting duties

NHL fans were dismayed to see Nick Kypreos return to his broadcasting duties, joining the Sportsnet panel alongside Elliotte Friedman and others.

After hanging up his skates in 1997, Kypreos pursued a television career and joined Sportsnet as a hockey analyst. Moreover, the 57-year-old Toronto, Ontario, native has also worked for TSN during the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Nick Kypreos previously worked for Sportsnet for 21 years before leaving in 2019. Nevertheless, he's back on the Sportsnet panel, and this time he'll be joined by Elliotte Friedman and other members of the Sportsnet Leafs TV regional studio team.

However, the return of Kypreos to the panel appears to have perturbed fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dismay.

Here are some of the best reactions on X to Nick Kypreos' return:

Apart from being known as a hockey analyst, Nick Kypreos is also a Stanley Cup champion

Many fans would know Kypreos as a well-known hockey analyst; however, he's also a Stanley Cup champion. Before turning into a TV personality, the 57-year-old had an eight-year NHL career.

He made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Philadelphia Flyers. However, Kypreos never played for the Flyers and joined the Washington Capitals, where his NHL career kicked off in the 1989-90 season.

After spending three years with the Caps, Kypreos joined the New York Rangers and spent another three years with the Blue Shirts. He was also a member of the New York Rangers' fourth Stanley Cup win in 1994.

He also spent two years with the Hartford Whalers and skated the last two years of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Due to a concussion hit during a pre-season game, Kypreos was forced to retire as a professional player.

Overall, he played 442 games in his NHL career, accumulating 90 points through 46 goals and 44 assists.