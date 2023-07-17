Why did Nike cut ties with Hockey Canada? Exploring reason behind ending 20+ year partnership

In a surprising turn of events, Nike, one of Hockey Canada's longstanding sponsors, has announced the cessation of its sponsorship following the sexual assault scandal that shook the organization in 2022.

The decision marks the end of a partnership that began in 1999 and highlights the gravity of the allegations and their impact on Hockey Canada's relationships with their major backers.

When the scandal initially emerged, Nike, along with other prominent sponsors like Tim Hortons and Telus, paused their support of Canada Hockey. The allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 World Junior Championship team cast a shadow over the organization, leading to a significant loss of confidence from sponsors and fans.

While Bauer recently reinstated its sponsorship agreement with Hockey Canada, the decision by Nike to permanently withdraw its support underscores the severity of the situation. The scandal's aftermath has tarnished Hockey Canada's reputation, leaving the organization in a precarious position as it attempts to regain trust and rebuild its image.

Central to the fallout of the scandal is the handling of the allegations by Hockey Canada. Criticism has been directed at the organization for its poor response to the incident, prompting both Canada Hockey and the London, Ont. police to reopen their investigations. The allegations arose from a woman who claimed she was assaulted by eight team members during a Hockey Canada Foundation gala in 2018.

Since the scandal came to light, Canada Hockey has hosted two world junior championships, including the 2023 women's World Championship and various national team events.

However, the impact on sponsorship has been evident, with the 2022 world juniors having fewer visible sponsors throughout the tournament compared to that in previous years. This decline in sponsorship support has been a significant blow to Hockey Canada's financial stability and ability to operate effectively.

As the investigations into the handling of the sexual assault scandal remain undisclosed in the public domain, uncertainty looms over the potential consequences for players involved. The results of the investigation are expected to have implications for teams and individual players, creating a sense of unease in the hockey community.

Despite the setbacks caused by the scandal, Canada's hockey prowess remains unparallel. The nation holds the top ranking in both the men's and women's IIHF world rankings.

Canada has clinched gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 world juniors, the 2023 women's U-18 World Championship and the 2023 men's World Championship. Furthermore, the women's team won silver at the recent Brampton tournament, while the men's U-18 team secured bronze medal during the same period.

NHL's investigation into 2018 Hockey Canada scandal

The NHL's investigation into the 2018 Canada Hockey scandal, which resurfaced recently, is expected to announce its findings soon. In May 2022, Hockey Canada made a settlement with a woman who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada's 2018 world juniors team.

The incident occurred after the Canada Hockey Foundation Gala in June 2018, with the players' identities kept confidential during the legal proceedings. Following the settlement, the investigation was reopened, requiring all players' participation. The NHL also initiated a separate investigation due to the players' professional contracts.

Teams are reportedly preparing for potential player suspensions, preparing for significant fallouts from the investigation. Fans eagerly await the outcome and hope for justice in addressing the serious allegations in the scandal. Current NHL players from the 2018 world junior team are being closely watched for their responses, which will shape the narrative.

The NHL's investigation is expected to shed light on the truth and create a safer environment, with far-reaching implications for the individuals involved, teams and the wider hockey community.

