Why was Patrik Laine healthy scratched for game against Flyers? Blue Jackets HC discloses reason

In a surprising turn of events, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine found himself as a healthy scratch in the recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The move, as explained by head coach Paul Vincent, was motivated by the desire to give Laine an opportunity to recalibrate and rediscover his game.

Speaking after the game against Flyers on Sunday, Vincent said:

"Right now, I think Patty needs to take a deep breath, go back to the working lab and get his touches back, get his shot back, and get his confidence back so he can be the Patrik Laine we all know he can be. It was a hard conversation, but nobody is bigger than the Blue Jackets."

The decision to healthy scratch Laine stems from a collective acknowledgment that the Finnish winger has faced challenges this season. Laine sustained an upper-body injury on October 20, during a game against the Calgary Flames, after a high hit from Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Since then, Laine has appeared in only nine games, posting two goals and three points.

Coach Vincent's decision to sit Laine was not a punitive measure, but rather a strategic move to allow the talented forward to regroup and regain his confidence.

Patrik Laine was traded from the Winnipeg Jets three seasons back. Since then, he has yet to show the same flashes of brilliance that he had as the former goal scoring leader in Winnipeg.

Patrik Laine-less Blue Jackets defeated by Flyers

Laine's absence didn't go unnoticed on the ice, as the Blue Jackets fell to the Flyers by a score of 5-2. The Flyers, with five different players contributing goals, managed to capitalize on the opportunity presented by Laine's absence.

The loss brings the Blue Jackets' record to 4-11-4 on the season, emphasizing the challenges they face in a highly competitive league.