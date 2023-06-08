Paul Bissonnette is one of the most entertaining and interesting personalities in the NHL community. Known by the moniker "Biznasty," Bissonnette is known for the candidness that keeps his followers interested in dwelling deep into knowing more about his personal life.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Bissonnette explained how he got the nickname "Biz Nasty." He said that when he was in the AHL, his roommate at the time was a guy named Stephen Dixon from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and he was the first to call him by that name.

Bissonnette added that he and his roommate used to drink four times a week. One day his roommate called Paul "Biz Nasty" in the locker room, and the name has stuck with him ever since. Bissonnette's Instagram username is also "biznasty," and he's known on Twitter as "BizNasty2point0."

He also recalled being forced to delete his Twitter account due to its username. He recalled that his agent approached him and told him that Twitter was not good for him, as the NHL might renege on his contract, so Bissonnette deleted his account.

A look into the hockey career and achievements of Paul Bissonnette

Before becoming a hockey analyst, Paul Bissonnette was a professional hockey player who played for the likes of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) in the NHL.

Hailing from Welland, Ontario, Bissonnette was the 121st overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft. Five years later, he made his NHL debut for the Penguins during the 2008-09 season, where he played just 15 games for them.

His career with the Penguins was short-lived, and he was claimed on waivers by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2009, with whom he went on to spend five seasons. Following his time with the Coyotes, Bissonnette spent five seasons in the AHL.

In 2017, Bissonnette announced his retirement from professional hockey. He played in 202 NHL games and managed to rack up 22 points (7 goals and 15 assists).

Following his retirement, he joined Coyotes' radio booth as a color commentator, and a year later, he became a member of the Barstool Sports, hockey podcast, Spittin' Chicklets.

In 2021, Paul Bissonnette joined the NHLonTNT as a pregame and intermission analyst alongside Wayne Gretzky, Rick Tocchet and Anson Carter.

