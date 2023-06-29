Why did Philadelphia Flyers draft Matvei Michkov? Analyzing reasons for drafting Russian sensation

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Matvei Michkov seventh overall on Thursday at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Michkov was the biggest question mark entering the draft, as about two years ago, he and Connor Bedard were considered the two best prospects for the draft. Yet, after Russia invaded Ukraine and were removed from international play, scouts were unable to see him play live, as they couldn't go to Russia.

Moreover, Michkov is under contract in the KHL until 2026, so he won't be able to play in the NHL until then. However, even with the risk, Michkov was a great selection for the Flyers for a few reasons.

Matvei Michkov was best player available

For most NHL teams, the draft is all about drafting the best player available, as current needs may not be the needs of the team when the player is ready to play in the NHL.

After the Blackhawks drafted Bedard, you could make the case that Matvei Michkov was the best player available. The Russian has an amazing skillset and at seventh overall could be seen as the steal of the draft in a few years:

"Matvei's been a world-class player since he came on the scene a number of years ago. We didn't get the live viewings, but we spent a lot of time watching over the last few years. We are just really excited to get this type of talent. It does not happen very often," said Brent Flahr, vice president and assistant general manager.

"We got to meet with him in Voorhees last Friday and got a comfort level with his personality. He's very driven. He wants to be the best. We are excited for him to be a Flyer. Meeting him here again with the entire staff, everybody got a comfort level. We are just really fired up to get him."

Michkov wanted to go to Philadelphia

The other reason why the Flyers likely drafted Matvei Michkov outside his skill is due to the fact that he wanted to go to Philadelphia.

Many NHL teams were worried that Michkov wouldn't sign and would just remain in Russia for his entire career, so they didn't want to waste a top-five or top-10 pick. However, after he was picked, Michkov said that Philadelphia is his ideal destination and he wants to win a Stanley Cup there.

"I'm glad to be a Flyer. I have no words," said Michkov. "This is my dream, and my dream is to win the Stanley Cup."

The Flyers eventually took the gamble of drafting Matvei Michkov, and they will likely be rewarded in a few years.

