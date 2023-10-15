Why is Philadelphia Flyers' home opener being played early? Reason for early start explored

The Flyers' home opener on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, will now begin an hour earlier than planned.

The NHL has pushed the starting time forward, moving it from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time for the Flyers' face-off against the Vancouver Canucks. The New Well Fargo Center doors will open at 4.30 p.m.

According to reports, the decision was made to accommodate traffic concerns due to a busy night at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

Get ready for Flyers' home opener - Block party, practice, and discounts!

Flyers Fans and supporters are encouraged to arrive early, either by car or by utilizing the SEPTA service, which grants easy access to the Sports complex.

Those holding tickets for the Tuesday game are also invited to partake in the festivities at the Flyers' home opener Block Party, scheduled from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., outside the East Food Hall on the 11 St. side of the building.

The attendees can look forward to live music, yard games, inflatables, face painting, mouth-watering food and beverage offers, and an exclusive preview of the new Flyers merchandise.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, ahead of the Flyers' home opener, the New Well Fargo Center will open its doors at 11:00 a.m. for fans to come out and support the team by attending an open practice before the next day's faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks.

Free and open to the public, fans will have an exclusive opportunity to watch the practice, hear from Flyers hockey leadership, and encourage the team ahead of their first home game.

Fans will also be able to take advantage of 20% off all merchandise at OutPHItters and enjoy 20% off food and beverages at Section 113.

Early start time also received positive feedback on social media, where fans shared their excitement for the upcoming event.

David, using his Twitter X's handle @dmaco215, shared:

"A nice Game 2 appetizer"

This recent change in time has been put in place to accommodate a busy evening at the South Philly sports complex, where Citizens Bank Park will host Game 2 of the NLCS, and Lincoln Financial Field will stage a Mexico vs. Germany men's soccer match, expected to draw a crowd of nearly 50,000.

