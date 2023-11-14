Why have police not named who was arrested in Adam Johnson's manslaughter case?

In a tragic turn of events on October 28, hockey player Adam Johnson lost his life after sustaining a fatal injury during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers in the British Elite Ice Hockey League.

While South Yorkshire Police announced a shocking arrest in connection with the on-ice incident, the identity of the apprehended individual remains shrouded in mystery, raising questions about the decision to withhold this crucial information.

The revelation came on Tuesday when South Yorkshire Police stated:

"Detectives have today (Tuesday) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time."

However, contrary to the customary practice of naming suspects at the point of charge, the police chose not to disclose the arrested person's identity, citing guidance from the College of Policing.

The South Yorkshire Police statement further reads:

“In line with College of Policing guidance, we can neither confirm nor deny the identity of a suspect who may or may not be under criminal investigation."

"Our position cannot and does not seek to prevent the media relying on information from sources outside the police in order to confirm identities."

“As general guidance, we do name suspects at point of charge.”

While the police can neither confirm nor deny the identity of the suspect, it's encouraged to avoid speculations from unverified sources.

More remarks on the Adam Johnson incident

During a game, Matt Petgrave's skate struck Adam Johnson in the neck, causing a serious injury that ultimately led to his death. Johnson, a 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers player, tried to rise from the ice, but blood began pouring from his neck, requiring quick medical attention.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed that Adam Johnson died as a result of a fatal neck injury sustained during the game.

The arrest, made just over two weeks after the incident, has left many in the hockey community grappling with the implications. Manslaughter charges, considered involuntary murder, intensify the severity of the case, prompting a comprehensive investigation by the police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall emphasized the immediacy and thoroughness of their investigation, stating:

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances."

The police are working with specialized experts and Sheffield City Council's health and safety department to assist in the ongoing investigation.

