Why is Rangers vs Maple Leafs game delayed? Toronto reveals special reason for postponement

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a delayed start for tonight's game against the New York Rangers. It is because the team is set to honor their captain, John Tavares, for reaching a significant milestone in his illustrious NHL career.

Tavares achieved the remarkable feat of scoring his 1,000th career NHL point last week during an overtime loss to the New York Islanders. To commemorate this accomplishment, the Maple Leafs are organizing a special ceremony before the puck drops. It will be a heartwarming affair, with Tavares' family taking to the ice to celebrate his extraordinary journey in professional hockey.

The Leafs, in an official statement, confirmed the delayed start and shared details about the ceremony, expressing their pride in recognizing Tavares' outstanding achievement. While they did not specify the exact game time start, the emphasis on honoring their captain suggests that this delay is well worth the wait for fans.

Maple Leaf's official statement:

"Update: The Leafs will be honouring Captain John Tavares tonight for reaching 1,000 career points last week in New York. Tavares and his family will be honoured with a ceremony pre game. -David alter."

Tavares, who spent the first nine years in the NHL with the New York Islanders, made a significant move in the 2018 offseason by signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent. His decision to join the Leafs was accompanied by a notable seven-year, $77 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Tavares has proven to be a strong captain for the Leafs, showcasing leadership qualities and contributing consistently to the team's performance. In the current season, he has notched nine goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs's dominant 7-0 win over Penguins

Martin Jones earned his first shutout of the season by making 38 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins with a convincing 7-0 victory on Saturday night. Max Domi played a pivotal role, contributing a goal and two assists, while Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Matthew Knies each added a goal and an assist.

John Tavares, Noah Gregor, and Bobby McMann also found the back of the net for the Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi had a noteworthy performance with three assists, contributing to Toronto's impressive nine-game point streak, during which they have secured six wins and three ties.