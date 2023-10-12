Why is Roope Hintz not playing tonight? Exploring reason behind Dallas forwards' absence against Blues

As the Dallas Stars geared up for their Opening Night showdown against the St. Louis Blues, the absence of forward Roope Hintz raised eyebrows and concerns among fans. The game will commence on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8:07 p.m. EDT.

As Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reported, Roope Hintz, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, will be absent from the lineup for Thursday's clash.

Coach Peter DeBoer emphasized that it's not prudent to risk Hintz's participation on Opening Night, especially considering that the Stars won't play another game until Tuesday. It's worth noting that Hintz had an exceptional performance last season, amassing 37 goals and 38 assists in just 73 games.

A pivotal player in the Stars' lineup, Hintz's non-participation in the season opener sparked questions regarding his condition and when he would make his return to the ice.

The initial news of Roope Hintz's injury

The first sign that something might be wrong with Roope Hintz surfaced on Sept. 27, when he was notably absent from practice due to an upper-body injury, as Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reported. This initial news understandably stirred unease among fans, who recognize Hintz's crucial role in the team's performance.

However, the anxiety was somewhat alleviated by coach Peter DeBoer's reassuring remarks. DeBoer indicated that the Stars were taking a cautious approach with Hintz, emphasizing the substantial time remaining in the preseason. This implied that the injury might not be overly severe, offering hope for the 26-year-old center's speedy recovery.

While initially, it appeared unlikely that Hintz would partake in the game against the Blues, there was still a flicker of optimism for his possible return during the preseason finale versus the Minnesota Wild. However, fans' hopes were dashed as Hintz remained sidelined, further fueling speculation about the severity of his condition.

Hintz inked an eight-year deal worth $67,600,000 with the Dallas Stars on Nov. 29, 2022, resulting in a cap hit of $8,450,000.

Throughout his five-season career in the NHL, he's amassed 245 points in 312 games and contributed 49 points in 63 playoff games.

No insights on Roope Hintz's return

At present, both the team and head coach have offered minimal insights into Hintz's recovery. Stars enthusiasts must remain patient, awaiting updates on their beloved star's progress.

The exact timeline for Roope Hintz's return remains uncertain, leaving fans anticipating when their star forward will be back in action, making an impact on the ice again.