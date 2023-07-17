Why did Ryan O'Reilly leave Toronto Maple Leafs? Forward reveals reason behind joining Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly, the Nashville Predators forward, recently appeared on "First Up" with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, where he discussed his decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency. O'Reilly explained that his departure from the Maple Leafs was influenced by various factors, including the spotlight of playing in Toronto.

When asked about the spotlight in Toronto, Ryan O'Reilly acknowledged its significance but clarified that it was not the sole reason for his decision. He expressed gratitude for his time in Toronto, enjoying the experience and appreciating the organization. However, he ultimately believed that a change of environment would be more beneficial for his career.

O'Reilly stated:

"It wasn't the ultimate decision there. I think so many things come into play, but yeah I think that is a factor as well, It is different. It is something I did enjoy for the time there but I just felt it was better to be somewhere else."

While O'Reilly recognized the team's talent and their chances of contending, he also acknowledged that there were challenges associated with the spotlight.

O'Reilly added:

"There are so many great things that do come with that though. I think that team is amazing and with the pieces they added this year, they're going to be right there contending for it. It is an amazing place. But like anywhere there are two sides to it."

During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Ryan O'Reilly played a pivotal role, providing depth at the center and top-six positions. He primarily served as the third-line center, with occasional shifts as the second-line center or second-line winger alongside John Tavares.

In 2022-23 season, the team achieved their first playoff series victory with O'Reilly on board, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. However, they fell short in the subsequent series against the Florida Panthers.

Ryan O'Reilly, a native of Clinton, Ontario, spoke highly of his time with the Maple Leafs and the city itself. He praised the organization, likening it to the 'Yankees of the NHL.

O'Reilly said,

"It was incredible. I couldn't have gone to a better place. The way the organization is, the Yankees of the NHL, it was an amazing time. It was such an amazing experience, being from Ontario and playing for all my friends' favorite teams, it was amazing."

While appreciating his time with the Maple Leafs, he believed that a fresh start elsewhere would better suit his goals and aspirations.

