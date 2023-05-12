Why did Ryan Reynolds back off from buying Ottawa Senators? Explaining the reason behind decision

A few weeks ago, actor Ryan Reynolds and a group led by real estate developer Remington Group were among the frontrunners for ownership of the Ottawa Senators.

However, it has now been reported that they will not be moving forward with the bid, which came as a disappointing news for Sens fans. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the group was ready to bid $1 billion.

However, now the story surrounding the 46-year-old actor on the verge of becoming the new owner of the "Sens" is not going to be complete as Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that the group has stepped back from the bidding process.

According to reports, Ryan Reynolds reportedly demanded "an exclusive window" to complete the potential sale, which was denied, and caused him to step down from the bidding process.

However, Ryan Reynolds was not the only celebrity that showed an interest in buying the ownership of the Ottawa Senators as star rapper Snoop Dogg and the Canadian singer The Weeknd are among the other celebrities looking for buying the ownership of the team.

The contenders looking for buying the "Sens" ownership have time till May 15, 2023, to submit their formal offers.

Snoop Dogg has shown interest in buying the ownership of Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg has joined Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks's bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. It was confirmed by the rapper via Instagram on Monday. He expressed his excitement to be a part of the ownership team and stated his desire to popularize hockey within the black community.

According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, Snoop Dogg is one of more than 12 investors in the group, with the majority being people of color. The report also suggests that Broadus Jr. plans to attend several Senators games next season if the group wins the bid.

The hip-hop artist is keen on helping grow the sport and connect with minority groups. Read the full article here.

