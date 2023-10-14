Why did Shane Pinto leave Ottawa? Reason for unsettled Senators center's departure revealed

Shane Pinto's contract situation has been under the spotlight recently, and the latest update suggests that there are some intriguing developments in the works.

Bruce Garrioch, a prominent NHL reporter, revealed that Pinto has returned to his hometown in New York. According to Garrioch, the young center expressed his desire to shift the focus away from the ongoing contract negotiations and instead concentrate on his training. Fans have speculated that the cause may be a crossroads met in contract negotiations

Insider reports that Shane Pinto contract negotiations have hit a snag and has returned home

However, the news doesn't end there. In a recent report on Insider Trading, Darren Dreger hinted at a potential breakthrough in Pinto's contract saga. Dreger indicated that Pierre Dorion, the Ottawa Senators' general manager, has been diligently working on various fronts to create the necessary cap space required to finalize a contract extension for Pinto. This involves exploring options to move certain players, most notably Mathieu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom.

Mathieu Joseph, who is currently under contract for three more seasons with a $2.9 million AAV cap hit, had a relatively lackluster performance last season, accumulating just 18 points in 59 games. This less-than-stellar output has made him a potential candidate for trade as the Senators look to balance their roster and cap space.

Erik Brannstrom, on the other hand, is in the final year of his contract with a $2 million AAV. His future with the Senators remains uncertain, and there have been discussions about the possibility of moving him to clear cap space for Pinto's extension.

It's clear that the Senators' management is actively working to secure Pinto's future with the team. However, the negotiation process seems to have hit a roadblock, prompting Pinto's temporary return to New York. The exact details of the contract talks and the potential extension remain undisclosed, but there is a palpable sense of anticipation among Senators' fans, eager to see Pinto continue his promising career in Ottawa.

While the situation is far from resolved, the dedication Shane Pinto is showing towards his training and the Senators' efforts to make room for his contract extension are positive signs that suggest a bright future for the young center in Ottawa. As the negotiations continue, fans will be keeping a close eye on the developments, hoping for a successful resolution that will see Shane Pinto don the Senators' jersey for years to come.