Why is The Athletic firing NHL writers primarily? Exploring reason behind recent layoffs at New York Times-owned company

In a recent move that has raised eyebrows in the sports journalism industry, The Athletic, a subscription sports website owned by The New York Times, announced a significant downsizing of its staff.

Nearly 20 reporters, approximately four percent of the journalistic team, are being laid off, while an additional 20 reporters will be reassigned to new roles. These changes signify a departure from The Athletic's original mission of providing dedicated coverage for every major league team across the country.

According to a report in The Washington Post by Ben Strauss, the decision to primarily lay off NHL writers reflects a shift in Athletic's coverage strategy. The company's analysis of reader interests indicates that the NFL and English Premier League garner the most attention, while NHL and Major League Baseball draw more local audiences.

Consequently, beats related to these leagues will face eliminations, with a greater focus on stories that appeal to wider audiences.

Despite the layoffs, its plans to grow its overall investment in the newsroom this year. The New York Times, which purchased Athletic for $550 million in cash last year, aims to reinforce its subscription business through this acquisition. While The Athletic boasts over 3.3 million subscribers, it has proven to be financially challenging, with reported losses in recent quarters.

The restructuring of its newsroom aims to align the company's strategy with the most compelling stories that resonate with fans across entire leagues. Although NHL coverage may be affected by these layoffs, The New York Times spokesperson assures that the newsroom will be larger by the end of the year compared to the previous year.

As the media landscape evolves, adjustments reflect its ongoing efforts to navigate the financial realities of sports journalism while providing engaging content to a diverse range of sports enthusiasts.

Among the many NHL writers affected by the layoffs, Sean Fitzgerald and Marc Antoine Godin are two of the writers that have been laid off by The Athletic.

The Athletic: A journey of sports journalism success

The Athletic was founded in 2016 by Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann, former colleagues at the fitness company Strava. They aimed to create a subscription-based sports website that provided high-quality coverage for passionate fans. Unlike traditional ad-supported models, The Athletic relied solely on subscription revenue and offered an ad-free experience.

The company initially launched in Chicago and quickly expanded to other cities, including Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, and San Francisco. They hired experienced sportswriters and focused on underserved sports markets, particularly hockey.

Over time, Athletic expanded its coverage to include various sports leagues, college football, soccer, fantasy sports, and motorsports. In August 2019, the company expanded to the UK, covering domestic and international football.

Despite its success in attracting over 1.2 million subscribers and generating $80 million in revenue, it faced financial challenges. In January 2022, The New York Times Company acquired Athletic.

