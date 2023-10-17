Why was Timo Meier benched? Exploring reason behind Devils HC's decision to keep $70,400,000 winger off ice in third period 

New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff made a surprising move by benching former San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier in the third period of their game against the Florida Panthers. Ruff cited "can't take the penalties he took" as the reason behind his decision. Meier had committed two tripping penalties in just over four minutes during the second period, showing a lack of discipline.

Meier's ice time has also seen a decline, with just 11 minutes and 29 seconds in the game against the Panthers, compared to over 16 minutes in each of the first two games this season. Kristy Flannery, a reporter for The Hockey News, suggested a possible mental adjustment for Meier, noting that he was the focal point in San Jose but is now one of many talents in New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Meier has not been featured on the top powerplay unit, as the Devils aim to distribute offensive responsibilities more evenly. This decision comes amid high expectations from the Devils, who recently signed Meier to an eight-year, $70,400,000 contract. The benching serves as a reminder that in the highly competitive world of professional hockey, even star players must maintain discipline and adapt to new team dynamics to succeed.

Lazar and Marino benched along with Timo Meier in Coach Ruff's spotlight

Two additional players found themselves sidelined in the final stanza alongside Timo Meier. Curtis Lazar and John Marino joined Meier in playing just a solitary shift during that critical period of the game. This surprising decision was attributed to head coach Lindy Ruff, who revealed that it was his call to keep the trio off the ice.

Ruff specifically pointed to Meier's lack of discipline during the game as a primary reason for his reduced playing time and the other two players benched. This move comes after Meier's performance this season, where he has played three games and failed to register a goal, an assist, or any points.

Timo Meier's NHL career, comprising 475 games, has seen him score 163 goals, provide 167 assists, and accumulate a total of 330 points. However, his recent struggles have left fans and management alike wanting more from the winger. Ruff's decision to limit his ice time underscores the importance of maintaining discipline and consistency in a highly competitive league.

Timo Meier will need to find his groove and contribute to the Devils' offensive efforts to justify the significant investment made by the team. With his track record, there's reason to believe that he can turn things around.