Why is Timo Meier wearing a face shield? Explaining the reason for the safety precaution

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier wore a face shield during a morning skate prior to Game 1 of the second-round playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. This was due to a hit to the head from defenseman Jacob Trouba.

The hit resulted in Meier leaving the ice for a brief moment before returning to the bench and not taking another shift in the game. The use of a face shield is a safety precaution often taken by players who have suffered head injuries.

The NHL has strict rules on hits to the head, and the rule clearly states that a hit resulting in contact with an opponent's head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head is avoidable is not permitted. Trouba's hit was not penalized, but the Devils' medical staff felt it was necessary for Meier to wear a face shield to protect himself in case of future hits.

Head injuries are a serious concern in hockey, and the use of a face shield can help prevent further injuries. While not all players choose to wear a face shield, it is recommended by many medical professionals as a safety precaution.

Timo Meier's decision to wear one after his hit by Trouba shows that he is taking his safety seriously and is taking steps to protect himself. Hopefully, this will prevent further injuries and keep Meier on the ice for future games.

New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from San Jose Sharks in a multi-player trade

In a surprising move, the San Jose Sharks traded forward Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils in February. Meier, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, joined the Devils in exchange for five players and three draft picks. The Sharks retained 50% of Meier's salary, making the deal more attractive for the Devils.

Timo Meier had a solid regular season with the Devils, notching 66 points (40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games. He was an important part of the Devils' push towards the playoffs, and the team will be relying on him to continue his strong play in the postseason. Last season, Meier had a career-high 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with the Sharks, and the Devils will be hoping that he can produce at that level in the playoffs.

The trade was a big move for both teams, and it remains to be seen how it will play out in the long run. However, Meier's performance in the playoffs will be a major factor in determining the trade's success for the Devils.

