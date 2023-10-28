Why did Tomas Plekanec retire? Reason behind ex-Canadiens star's decision revealed

At the age of 40, Tomas Plekanec, a seasoned NHL veteran player with 1,001 games under his belt, has officially retired from the game due to injuries.

Expand Tweet

He points to health issues as the primary factor for his decision. Tomas Plekanec concludes his playing career, which extends well beyond his last NHL appearance, including highly productive seasons in the Czech Extraliga.

Tomas Plekanec: A decade of excellence in the NHL's toughest league

In the early stages of his career, Plekanec's rapid rise on the Canadiens' depth chart was remarkable.

At the age of 24, he scored 20 goals and 47 points, establishing himself as a prominent top-six center in the NHL. By his age 25 season, Plekanec continued to rise, with an impressive 29 goals and 69 points, contributing to the Canadien's playoff success and earning a third-place Selke Trophy vote.

Expand Tweet

The 2009-10 season was a career highlight with 25 goals and 70 points, propelling the Canadiens on a deep playoff run and marking the start of a competitive era for the team.

As the leading goal-scorer on an underrated Canadiens, he emerged as the top scorer, leading them to victory over two heavyweight Eastern Conference opponents, ultimately reaching the Conference finals.

During the 2017-18 NHL season, Tomas Plekanec and the Canadiens witnessed a decline in performance. Toward the season's conclusion, the Canadiens made a stunning move by trading their beloved two-way center to their arch-rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He returned to the Canadiens for a brief stint in the subsequent season and achieved the significant milestone of playing his 1,000th NHL game with the team before departing for Czechia.

In addition to his remarkable career with the Canadiens, Tomas Plekanec enjoyed a highly esteemed international career. He proudly represented Czechia at two World Junior Championships, participated in 11 IIHF Men's World Championships and competed in two Winter Olympics.

A respected leader, Tomas Plekanec had the privilege of captaining the Czech national team on multiple occasions, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Despite missing out on a gold medal as team captain, he achieved gold at the 2001 World Juniors and added two bronze medals and a silver at the World Championships.

Although health issues have prematurely ended Plekanec's career, he departs the professional scene with an abundance of accomplishments to be proud of. He was a reliable two-way player and a prominent figure during a highly competitive era in Montreal Canadiens history, recognizable for his trademark turtleneck.

Poll : Tomas Plekanec perfomed better with: Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes