Why is Vladimir Tarasenko not playing tonight vs Dallas Stars? Here's a major update on winger's absence

Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko did not feature for the team during Friday's contest against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.

The 32-year-old winger played in the Sens' previous game against the St. Louis Blues, resulting in the former winning 4-2. Tarasenko had three shots and clocked 17:07 minutes of ice time.

According to Sens Communications on X, Tarasenko could not feature against the Dallas Stars because of a personal family matter. However, the details of the matter have not yet been disclosed. Rourke Chartier placed him in the Sens' lineup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"With the team’s support, #Sens forward Vladimir Tarasenko will miss tonight’s game in Dallas as he attends to a family matter."- via Sens Communications on X

How has Vladimir Tarasenko fared at the Ottawa Senators?

Ottawa Senators v New York Islanders

Tarasenko joined the Ottawa Senators as a free agent last summer. He was signed to a one-year, $5 million contract. Tarasenko has proved to be a great addition to the Sens.

The 32-year-old has notched up 19 points through six goals and 13 assists in 24 games so far this season. He's the fifth-leading scorer for the Sens.

Tarasenko was drafted No. 16 by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 draft. He spent 11 years with the club and also won the team's only Stanley Cup in 2019. The 32-year-old winger also had a brief stint of 31 games with the New York Rangers.

Tarasenko, in his 12-year career, has notched up 593 points through 276 goals and 317 assists.