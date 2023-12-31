Why does William Nylander wear 88? Toronto Maple Leafs forward discloses inspiration behind jersey number

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's jersey number, 88, has become synonymous with his name in recent years. Nylander's choice for selecting his jersey numbers is personal and in admiration for one of the NHL's elite players.

During a recent player interaction session, Nylander shed light on the inspiration behind his iconic number 88. When asked, 'Why do you wear the number?'. Nylander revealed,

"I wore it when I was younger and my brother wore it, and then obviously we both liked Patrick Kane a lot, so that's probably. Yeah."

This simple explanation explains the significance attached to Nylander's jersey number. Growing up, both Nylander and his brother donned the number 88 during their formative years in hockey. Moreover, the connection to Patrick Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the league's key players, adds to Nylander's choice.

William Nylander was born in Calgary, while his father, Michael Nylander, played for the Calgary Flames. William is a dual citizen of Sweden and Canada. The Nylander family spent considerable time in the United States, following Michael's career as he played for various NHL teams.

At the age of 14, the Nylander family relocated to Sweden. His younger brother, Alex Nylander, also ventured into professional hockey and was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Alex is currently playing in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

William Nylander's Performance this season for Leafs

In a Friday night showdown against the Columbus Blue Jackets, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased his offense with an impressive performance.

Despite the team's eventual 6-5 overtime loss, Nylander notched a goal and added an assist, both of which came during power-play opportunities.

The second period proved to be a rollercoaster of excitement, witnessing a total of six goals. The Maple Leafs, after twice securing two-goal leads, struggled to maintain their advantage against a determined Blue Jackets squad. Nylander's contributions, however, were instrumental in reducing the gap.

Nylander's season kicked off on a high note with a remarkable 17-game point streak, and he again continued to impress by extending it to 13 consecutive games before a recent loss to the Hurricanes. Since November 30, the 27-year-old forward has been a key playmaker, accumulating five goals and 16 assists in this impressive stretch.

With a total of 17 goals and 48 points in just 33 games, Nylander is on a trajectory that could see him achieve his first career 100-point NHL campaign.