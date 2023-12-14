Wild assistant GM Chris O’Hearn's shock dismissal addressed by NHL insider, believes there could be more to the tale

The Minnesota Wild and assistant general manager Chris O'Hearn have reportedly agreed to "mutually part ways," according to a recent report by The Athletic.

O'Hearn, who initially joined the Wild in 2019 as the team's director of hockey operations under former general manager Paul Fenton, had later earned a promotion to work closely with the current GM, Bill Guerin. His role included serving as the team's chief contract negotiator and an expert on various transactional and collective bargaining agreement issues.

O'Hearn's abrupt departure has raised eyebrows across the hockey community, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman expressing his surprise on the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

"There was shock at the news Minnesota and its assistant GM, Chris O’Hearn, 'mutually agreed to part ways,'" Friedman said. "We will see what the next few days bring, as I’m not sure the investigation into whatever happened here is complete."

The unexpected nature of the decision becomes even more apparent, considering O'Hearn's active involvement in the team's recent activities. As Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic reported, O'Hearn served as the team's front-office representative during its four-game road trip, adding a layer of intrigue to his sudden departure.

The situation has left the hockey community speculating about why O'Hearn was dismissed. As alluded to by Friedman, the mention of an ongoing investigation suggests that there may be more to the story than initially meets the eye. With O'Hearn's departure, the Minnesota Wild's front office has undergone restructuring.

Alongside GM Bill Guerin, the team will rely on Mat Sells, the VP of hockey strategy, and Mike Murray, assistant to the GM and general manager for the team's AHL franchise in Iowa.

Minnesota Wild's dominant 3-0 win over Seattle Kraken

In a decisive victory, Minnesota defeated the struggling Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Sunday night, extending the Kraken's losing streak to eight games. Filip Gustavsson showcased his prowess by stopping 24 shots, earning his second shutout of the season and the fifth of his career.

The Wild's recent success under coach John Hynes, who took over on Nov. 27, continued, boasting a 5-2-0 record since the coaching change.

Matt Boldy opened the scoring for the Wild at 7:14 of the first period, exploiting a positional advantage over Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. Marco Rossi extended the lead with a goal late in the game, securing his ninth of the season, while Joel Eriksson Ek sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final seconds.