Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill's recent public decision to question the NHL's ban on Pride Tape, a symbol of LGBTQ+ inclusivity, has sparked a spirited and lively discussion within the hockey community.

Pride Tape expressed deep disappointment over the NHL's decision preventing players from using their hockey sticks with rainbow-colored tape to show their support for LGBTQ+ players, fans, and advocates this season.

It has gained widespread popularity among teams and players like Jon Merrill, Connor McDavid, Brian Burke as a means to promote equality and fairness in the sport. The recent ban of Pride Tape has taken many by surprise:

"The league has used language in recent days that would prohibit the tape from any proximity to NHL Hockey. We hope the league and teams will again show committment to this important symbol of combating homophobia." - Pride Tape said in a statement

Jon Merrill takes a stand

Jon Merrill, a 30-year-old with a decade of NHL experience, debuted during the 2013-14 season after graduating from the University of Michigan.

After sigining with Wild in 2021, Jon Merrill promptly took on the role of the team's primary advocate for LGBTQ+ support and inclusion in the team.

During the Wild's inaugural Pride Night last season, Merrill, along with his wife Jess Molina, played a vital role in hosting several LGBTQ+ families, providing them with game tickets and fostering connections post-event.

In a interview with NHL.com in March 2022, Merrill emphasized the importance of inclusivity. He said:

'It was something that means a lot to Jess and myself, to be inclusive of everyone else, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. We thought it'd be nice to bring a couple of families that are part of that community to the game, whether or not they have experienced hockey before and make them feel welcome."

Jon Merrill also organized a pregame meet and greet during the Wild's first ever Pride Night last season. The event, however, was not without its share of controversy, as the Wild, along with several NHL teams, chose not to wear rainbow jerseys during warmups without any explanation.

It's clear that Merrill's advocacy isn't limited to the hockey world; it even extends to his pet lizard, who bears the unique name 'RuPaul':

"Say hello to RuPaul, our beloved pet lizard! When we welcomed this baby into our home, we named her RuPaul, because we weren't sure of her gender. We adopted a gender-fluid identity, and she happily responds to both 'she' and 'he,'" Merrill told NHL.com

Despite his disappointment, Jon remained devoted to extend a warm welcome to LGBTQ+ individuals, guided by the principle that "Hockey is for Everyone."