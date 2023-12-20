Wild's Brandon Duhaime pokes fun at Marc-Andre Fleury's age during mid-game interview

In a recent matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins, the former emerged victorious (4-3) in a thrilling overtime clash, courtesy of Marc-Andre Fleury's outstanding performance in the net. The game not only featured intense moments and dramatic goals but also a touch of humor, courtesy of Wild forward Brandon Duhaime.

During a mid-game interview circulating on social media, Duhaime engaged in some light-hearted banter about teammate Marc-Andre Fleury's age, injecting a refreshing and human element into the competitive atmosphere.

The reporter praised the 39-year-old Fleury as a legend, prompting Duhaime's playful response. When asked about watching Fleury compete every night, Duhaime couldn't resist a quip, saying:

"It's unbelievable. I mean, for him to do this at 50 is special (smiles). And, you know, he's awesome. He's a great teammate, great player, and you see what he's doing out there at 50."

This exchange showcased the camaraderie within the Wild locker room, revealing the lighter side of professional hockey.

Marc-Andre Fleury's amazing 40 saves against Bruins

The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Kirill Kaprizov ultimately securing the Wild's victory with his second goal in overtime. The back-and-forth action saw Brad Marchand scoring a late goal in regulation, sending the game into overtime. Despite challenges, the Wild performed well, overcoming a talented Bruins team and improving their record to 8-3 under coach John Hynes.

Key contributors to the Wild's success included Ryan Hartman and Kaprizov, who played pivotal roles by scoring crucial goals in the third period. Despite injuries to key players such as Mats Zuccarello and top defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, the team showcased determination and grit. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made an impressive 40 saves, solidifying his position as a reliable presence between the pipes.

Post-game reactions highlighted the significance of the win for the Wild. Coach John Hynes emphasized:

“I think its an important win for us because these are the games that you have to find ways to win under averse conditions in a lot of different ways, whether that's guys out of your lineup or back-to-back against a rested team. In a highly competitive game, to find a way to win is very important.”

In contrast, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak expressed:

“It's a terrible loss. We should have won this game. They're on a back-to-back. We were the better team. But credit to them, they stuck with it and got the win.”