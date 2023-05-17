Renowned American billionaire businessman and sports enthusiast Ryan Smith has sparked speculation related to the Arizona Coyotes. With his intriguing response to a tweet, Smith has instilled enthusiasm and curiosity among fans.

A sports anchor from Salt Lake City reached out to Smith, urging him to bring the exhilarating Stanley Cup Playoffs to Utah. Smith's response, a simple yet tantalizing tweet that read "In Motion," has left fans pondering over the possibility of an NHL team finding its home in the state.

Sam Farnsworth @Samsworth_KSL

PLEAAAAAASE bring this to Utah, @RyanQualtrics Stanley Cup Playoffs always delivers!

The context behind this hopeful anticipation lies in the recent developments surrounding the Arizona Coyotes. The residents of Tempe, Arizona, cast their votes on the construction of a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes. The majority decided against the idea, leaving the franchise in a state of uncertainty and potential relocation. Smith's response to the tweet, combined with the uncertain future of the Coyotes, has ignited hopes that he might consider bringing an NHL team to Utah.

Fans eager to see professional hockey grace their state responded to Smith's tweet with a mix of excitement and cautious optimism.

One fan pleaded for seriousness, expressing the emotional investment and longing for the NHL in the state.

"Please don't get my hopes up like this if it isn't serious."

Please don't get my hopes up like this if it isn't serious.

Another fan, having relocated to Utah, shared their personal attachment to their previous team and expressed a desire for stability in the local hockey scene.

"Please don’t joke about this. I have an emotional need for the NHL, and if you’re joking, you’re triggering my emotional loss of leaving the penguins behind in PA when I moved to this state that is awesome in so many other ways…"

The sentiment among fans is clear: the potential arrival of an NHL team would be an emotional and thrilling prospect for the sports community in Utah.

One fan had a special request for Ryan Smith concerning Arizona Coyotes

Should Smith's plans materialize, fans have expressed a strong desire to maintain the Arizona Coyotes' brand and logo. With an admiration for the team's aesthetics, supporters hope that any potential relocation would honor the iconic visuals associated with the franchise.

"If you bring the Coyotes here, PLEASE don’t rebrand. The logo is gorgeous and works for Utah."

If you bring the Coyotes here, PLEASE don't rebrand. The logo is gorgeous and works for Utah.

The enthusiasm from fans demonstrates the passion and appetite for professional hockey in Utah. Smith's background as a successful businessman and sports team owner makes him an intriguing figure to spearhead such an endeavor.

