Will Arizona Coyotes cease to exist as an NHL franchise? What is public opinion on new arena developmental plan?

The future of the Arizona Coyotes in the National Hockey League (NHL) is uncertain, pending the outcome of a critical referendum. The Coyotes' arena plan in Tempe hinges on a vote. If it doesn't pass, the team's run in the "Valley of the Sun" could come to a sudden halt.

The NHL has made clear its stance that a permanent solution must be found for the Coyotes. The team has been searching for a new home since they were forced out of their arena in Glendale. The league and team ownership have been focused on creating a new arena in Tempe, but this plan is in jeopardy without a positive vote.

If the referendum fails, the Arizona Coyotes will likely have to start from scratch and find a new permanent home. The league and its Board of Governors have met with prospective owners in cities, like Houston, Salt Lake City, and Kansas City. The meetings indicate that they are ready to relocate the team if necessary. Other owners in the league are frustrated with the Coyotes' lack of revenue compared to other teams, and the team's players are not happy playing in an NCAA arena.

The NHL has mapped out a game plan behind the scenes. It's possible that the Coyotes could be playing somewhere else as soon as next season if the referendum fails. However, it's unlikely that the team would relocate so quickly. The NHL did not announce the relocation of the Atlanta Thrashers to Winnipeg until May 31st, 2011, and the move didn't take place until the following season.

Regardless of the outcome, it will be at least three years before the Arizona Coyotes could drop the puck in Tempe if the referendum passes. If it doesn't, however, the NHL and its Board of Governors may have no choice but to relocate the team. Bettman and the league are hoping for the best, but they have made it clear that a permanent solution must be found for the Coyotes. Only time will tell if the team will continue to exist as an NHL franchise.

Opinion of the Public on Arizona Coyotes' referendum

The upcoming referendum regarding the Arizona Coyotes' arena plan has generated strong opinions among fans. Some fans have expressed their support for the team's potential new home, while others remain skeptical and plan to vote against it.

One fan eagerly tweeted,

"Today's the day where the Arizona Coyotes could finally have a home!!! Vote for yes!!!!!"

However, there are fans who hold reservations about the financing aspect of the arena plan for the Arizona Coyotes. One fan voiced their concerns, stating,

"I'd always vote no if it's being funded in any way by taxpayers, but I get that's just how things go. It should be the city sells them the land and they develop it on their dime, obviously municipalities are responsible for infrastructure like roads and power and all that."

With split opinions being voiced on social media, it's hard to predict what the voting outcome will be. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Arizona Coyotes.

