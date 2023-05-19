Will Auston Matthews sign for the Chicago Blackhawks? Punters consider it probable

As the hockey world eagerly awaits news on Auston Matthews' future, the latest odds have fueled speculation as to which team could potentially acquire his services.

With the Chicago Blackhawks emerging as the frontrunners, the anticipation grows even further. The Blackhaws secured the no 1 pick for the 2023 Draft by winning the Lottery and with that comes the chance to sign the highly-touted 17-year-old Connor Bedard.

Chicago, boasting of 2/1 odds according to BetOnline.ag, are considered favorites to land Matthews, should he choose to part ways with the Maple Leafs. The possible addition of Bedard, projected to be the top overall pick, only adds to the allure of the Blackhawks' potential lineup. Bedard is heralded as a transformative player who could redefine the franchise.

Trailing behind Chicago, Arizona Coyotes sit at 3/1 odds, followed by New York Rangers at 5/1. Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights share 6/1 odds, making them offbeat choices in the running for Matthews' services.

However, it is important to note that the likelihood of Auston Matthews remaining in Toronto remains high. The star forward has expressed his desire to secure a contract extension this summer. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have shown no indications of wanting to part ways with their dynamic scorer.

While the speculation surrounding Matthews' future generates excitement, it is essential to remember that contract negotiations and team dynamics can play significant roles in shaping the outcome. Only time will tell whether Matthews continues to don the Maple Leafs' blue and white or embarks on a new chapter in his career with a different team.

For now, fans eagerly await news regarding Auston Matthews' contract negotiations and the potential impact on the landscape of the NHL. The league's star power hangs in the balance as the offseason unfolds, leaving hockey enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Auston Matthews's current salary and contract.

The 25-year-old center drew a $7,950,000 salary and a cap hit of $11,640,250 for the 2022/2023 season. His salary includes $7,200,000 in signing bonuses and $750,000 in base salary.

Auston Matthews was selected as the first overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. So far, he has signed two contracts with a total value of $69,520,000.

Throughout his seven-season career, spanning at least one NHL game, he has accumulated 542 points in 481 games and has recorded 44 playoff points in 50 games. Matthews will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season, if he doesn't sign an extension with the Maple Leafs.

Poll : 0 votes