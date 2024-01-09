The Calgary Flames are likely to have a busy few weeks ahead of them with the NHL's trade deadline fast approaching. The Flames could have as many as three players on the trade block, including Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev.

Tanev's name has been floated around for a while now with multiple teams emerging as potential trade destinations for the veteran defenseman.

In an article for The Athletic, Calgary Flames insider Julian McKenzie contemplated how the team would approach their Tanev dilemma. He believes that while Calgary will want a bit more youth in the team, Tanev would represent some necessary continuity in an area that isn't an issue, particularly if Noah Hanifin stays.

McKenzie believes that the team's decision could boil down to how the development plans of some of their key prospects pan out, mentioning Jérémie Poirier, Yan Kuznetsov, and Ilya Solovyov.

When addressing the idea of the 34-year-old potentially signing an extension with the team, the insider suggested a one-year deal at a slightly cheaper AAV than his current deal.

The veteran blueliner will definitely garner interest over the weeks to come. With the franchise poised to go through a rebuild this summer, their decision to either stick with experience or build on youth could prove to be a pivotal factor for their ambitions going forward.

Top landing spots for Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev

As things currently stand, Tanev is set to be a free agent come July 1, 2024. If the Flames do let go of the experienced defenseman, a whole host of teams will line up for his signature.

Among them could be his former team, the Vancouver Canucks. A potential reunion has long been teased by many in the NHL community. With Calgary likely to focus its attention on re-opening contract talks with Noah Hanifin, the Canucks could look to capitalize on the situation and bring back the seasoned D-man.

Another team in the mix for Tanev's signature is the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, Tanev and the Maple Leafs could be "a match made in matchmaker heaven!"

The Maple Leafs surely will look to bolster their roster as they are win-now mode as indicated by their recent contract extension of William Nylander for a mammoth $92 million sum.