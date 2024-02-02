"Will the cup return up North!" - NHL fans react as insider sounds on Canadiens trading Sean Monahan to Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly made a big move as they are trading for Sean Monahan.

According to TSN's NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Jets are close to acquiring the Montreal Canadiens center.

After Elias Lindholm was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Monahan was the top center available and the Jets moved quickly to land him.

According to TSN NHL Insider Darren Dreger, the Winnipeg Jets will be acquiring a first-round pick and a conditional pick for Monahan.

Following the Jets and Canucks trades, fans are starting to wonder if a Canadian team will finally win the Stanley Cup.

"Big move! Love how active the Canadian teams are! Will the cup return up North!!!"

"Better be a big return to move this early and not let teams bid them up approaching the deadline."

"Taking this as confirmation Jets were one of the teams in on Lindholm."

"Yikes! I don't like that value at all. Better than giving up one of the Jets several good prospects, though. A late 1st is a long-term project, with low probability. Having the Habs' 2nd blunts the hit."

"Monahan to #GoJetsGo couldn’t make more sense. Lack of center depth exposed while Scheifele banged up."

The Jets decided to make a move in the wake of the Canucks acquiring Lindholm, as Winnipeg looks poised to go on a deep playoff run. It also helps fill the void of Mark Schiefele who has been dealing with an injury but could come back after the All-Star break.

Some Winnipeg fans were surprised that the Jets had to give up a first-round pick plus another conditional pick for Monahan.

Sean Monahan's 2023-24 season

Sean Monahan has had a nice bounceback year which allowed him to be a top commodity for playoff-bound teams ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Monahan signed a one-year extension with Montreal this summer worth $1.985 million, and he has outplayed that contract.

This season, Monahan has skated in 49 games and has recorded 35 points. He will likely be the Jets' third-line center once Mark Schiefele returns from injury, but it does make Winnipeg a much harder team to play against.

Monahan is also one of the top faceoff men in the league, so he can come in and help win some key draws late in playoff games as well.

Monahan was drafted by the Calgary Flames with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

In his NHL career, Monahan has skated in 730 games, recording 231 goals and 283 assists for 514 points.