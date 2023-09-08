"Will drag this to next millennia": Hockey Canada scandal's latest updates leaves fans irate

The Hockey Canada scandal, which has been making headlines for several years now, has left fans in the NHL frustrated and impatient. They await closure and answers regarding the allegations of sexual assault during the 2018 World Junior Championship (WJC).

The latest update on the investigation came from Katie Strang, a Senior Investigative Writer, who shared a statement from a London Police spokesperson on Twitter.

In response to this news, NHL fans took to social media to express their sentiments.

One fan's tweet captured:

"They will drag this shit to the next millennium."

Another fan voiced concern about the timing of the investigation, particularly in relation to the approaching NHL training camps. He tweeted:

"I can understand that they want to get this right, but with training camps on the horizon and getting rapidly closer, the NHL should be prepared to release their findings in the near future so that teams are adequately prepared."

One fan expressed his doubts by saying:

"Unbelievable - this is never going to end… smoke and mirrors is what I fear."

Another fan simply expressed impatience with the investigation's progress with a single word:

"so slow ..."

Some fans are frustrated by the seemingly endless delays, while others emphasize the need for timely resolution, especially with the NHL's training camps approaching.

Katie Strang also tweeted about NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly's response:

More details about the Hockey Canada controversy

The Hockey Canada scandal, which revolves around alleged sexual assault by players following the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018, continues to capture significant attention.

The matter initially came to public awareness in May 2022 when Hockey Canada reached a settlement in a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players. Some of the players were part of Canada's 2018 World Juniors team. Throughout the legal process, the identities of these eight players remained undisclosed.

In response to growing public pressure and calls for justice, Hockey Canada opted to reopen the investigation, emphasizing that all players are required to participate. This decision acknowledges that several members of Canada's 2018 World Junior team now have professional contracts in the NHL.

Previously, NHL insider Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff offered insights into potential developments. On the DFO Rundown Podcast, Seravalli indicated that an announcement regarding the investigation's findings is imminent.

He also mentioned that NHL teams are making preparations for the possibility of player suspensions in connection with the sexual assault allegations.