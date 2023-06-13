Will Florida Panthers face the same fate as Miami Heat? Signs look ominous for The Cats

South Florida was the talk of North American sports, as the Miami Heat were in the NBA Finals and the Florida Panthers made the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, the Heat lost their series in five games against the Denver Nuggets - in Denver - and the series has played out similarly to how the Panthers-Vegas Golden Knights.

Miami trailed 3-1 in the series and went on the road looking to keep the series alive only to lose the Finals. Florida, meanwhile, finds themselves down 3-1 and heading onto the road looking to keep the series alive.

However, Florida still remains confident they can pull off three straight wins to win the series.

"Surprisingly pretty loose," Sam Bennett said. "I think everyone's very confident. Excited to play the game tomorrow. Everyone's still in a good mood. We know it's a tough spot, but everyone's in a really good mood."

He continued:

"We're not excited about being in the situation we're in," Eric Staal said. "No one wants to be down 3-1, but our guys enjoy being around each other, enjoy being at the rink, enjoy everyday experiences in this league. Today was a good day to get together, talk about things, talk about what we can do tomorrow to get a win. That's our focus."

Although Florida is confident, here are three reasons why the Florida Panthers could face the same fate as the Miami Heat and lose in five games.

#1 Matthew Tkachuk injury

Matthew Tkachuk is arguably the Florida Panthers' best player, but he's dealing with a shoulder injury, and his status for Game 5 is uncertain.

Even if Tkachuk plays, he won't be his usual self, as he can't play with the physical edge or shoot the puck well. That's likely a key sign why Florida might not win the Stanley Cup this year.

#2 Florida Panthers can't score

Adin Hill has stood on his head all Stanley Cup Finals and now is one win away from leading the Florida Panthers to the Cup.

Like the Miami Heat, Florida's offense has gone cold in the Cup Final, as the Heat couldn't replicate their shooting performance as they did against the Boston Celtics. Florida, meanwhile, was able to score at will throughout the playoffs, but that hasn't been the case against Vegas.

#3 Travails on the road

The final sign why the Florida Panthers could face the same fate as the Miami Heat is due to the fact that they're on the road in Game 5.

Vegas has been one of the best teams at home during the 2023 playoffs, while Florida struggled in both games in Vegas earlier this series. Miami also had their struggles on the road in the Finals, which is why expect the same outcome for both South Florida teams.

Poll : Do you think the Florida Panthers will lose in Game 5 like the Miami Heat? Yes No 0 votes