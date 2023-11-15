"Will make any team he's on worse": Reports of Patrick Kane's meeting with Toronto Maple Leafs has fans divided

The hockey world is buzzing with anticipation as free-agent right wing Patrick Kane explores his options for the upcoming NHL season. The 34-year-old, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June, ended his 16-season association with the Chicago Blackhawks after being traded to New York Rangers on February 2023.

Chatter around Kane's next NHL destination continues, with reports confirming a meeting between the seasoned player and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. This development has ignited a wave of excitement and speculation among hockey enthusiasts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, known for their fervent fan base, are no strangers to high-stakes signings. As news of Kane's meeting circulates, fans find themselves divided over the potential addition of the veteran player to their roster.

The franchise, known for its strategic and sometimes cautious approach to signings, may be weighing the potential risks against the benefits of adding a seasoned player to its roster.

With 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games last season split between the Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, Kane's on-ice contributions are undeniable.

Patrick Kane's free agency saga: Multiple teams in the mix as decision nears

Patrick Kane is in the midst of discussions with multiple NHL teams this week, as confirmed by his agent, Pat Brisson. Notably, there's no fixed deadline for Kane's decision, and Brisson has hinted at a potential return to the ice for the seasoned player in late November or early December.

Patrick Kane is reportedly scheduled to meet with up to eight teams, with notable interest from the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers. The New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings have also emerged as potential destinations for the 34-year-old winger.

Brisson, while maintaining discretion on Kane's preferred conference, emphasized the player's desire to join a Stanley Cup contender. The decision-making process revolves around ensuring Kane's optimal physical condition before committing to a team. Brisson commented earlier this year to ESPN:

"Let's make sure he is 100 percent and that he feels great. Then we can decide where he's going to go."

With an impressive NHL career boasting 1,237 points in 1,180 games and 451 career goals, numerous teams are expected to be interested in the opportunity to add Kane's seasoned skillset to their roster.